iPhone 13 may feature Apple Watch's Always On mode and iPad's ProMotion tech

The Cupertino giant was last year expected to bring a high refresh rate to the iPhone but allegedly dropped the idea because of battery life concerns. This year, the company will probably use Samsung's LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) tech to enable 120Hz screens on the Pro variants.





Apple introduced the tech, which it calls ProMotion, in 2017 with the iPad Pro . A refresh rate is the number of times the screen updates with new images each second and a higher number makes for more fluid scrolling, smoother gameplay, and greater responsiveness.



Having your screen run at 120Hz constantly can be wasteful as it's pointless for static content and that's where LTPO comes in. LTPO displays can dynamically adjust refresh rate depending on the content being displayed and this makes them more power-efficient than low-temperature polycrystalline silicon (LTPS) thin-film transistors (TFT) screens that companies normally use.

iPhone 13's LTPO screen will facilitate Always On mode



A low refresh rate allows the display to operate at low brightness levels and this helps conserve power during times when you don't need the screen to be fully active. Most high-end Android smartphones already have this feature and Apple's implementation is expected to be similar.





Per one report , clock and battery charge will always be visible in the always on mode, and only part of the screen will light up, that too temporarily, to show a new notification.



Today's report also reiterates a lot of the same stuff that was reported earlier: the iPhone 13 will come with the A15 Bionic chip, a smaller notch, improved video recording capabilities, and longer battery life. In-display fingerprint tech did not make the cut , but there's always next year.



The iPhone 13 will reportedly be unveiled in September.

