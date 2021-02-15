100+ new games are coming to Google Stadia in 2021

Also Read:

"We’re thrilled to continue bringing great games from some of the best developers for our players to experience within the Stadia store. Over the next few weeks and months, players can expect to see everything from action-filled RPGs to competitive co-op titles and nimble platformers. That includes Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition (Feb. 23), Shantae: Risky's Revenge - Director's Cut (Feb. 23), It came from space and ate our brains (Mar. 2), FIFA 21 (Mar. 17), Kaze and the Wild Masks (Mar. 26), Judgment (Apr. 23), Killer Queen Black, Street Power Football, and Hellpoint."



These games represent just a sampling of the more than 100 games that will be added to the Stadia store in 2021.



