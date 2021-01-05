Google Stadia adds iOS support, Pro members get four new games
The whole process is explained in detail on this page, but in a nutshell - you need a device with iOS version 14.3 or greater, a Stadia account, and some games in your library. You can add the Stadia web app shortcut to your home screen by following the instructions below:
- On your iPhone or iPad, launch the Safari app.
- Navigate to stadia.com and sign into your Stadia account.
- A prompt will appear letting you know you can play in your browser. Select Got it.
- The Stadia home screen will appear in Safari.
- In Safari, select the Share icon .
- On an iPhone, this icon appears at the bottom of your phone's screen.
- On an iPad, this icon appears at the top right of your tablet's screen.
- A share menu will appear. Select the "Add to Home Screen" option. It will appear next to a plus icon .
- Return to your device's home screen and tap the Stadia web app icon . This web icon has a different design than the Stadia app available from the App Store.
Stadia Pro members can claim four new titles, available from January 1. The big news here is F1 2020 - one of the best open-wheel racers out there. Pro members can also get Hotline Miami - top-down shooter, the cute action-RPG Ary and the Secret of Seasons, as well as Figment - which Google describes as “a musical journey through the mind.”