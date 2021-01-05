Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View

Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

 View
iOS Games Google

Google Stadia adds iOS support, Pro members get four new games

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Jan 05, 2021, 7:03 AM
Google Stadia adds iOS support, Pro members get four new games
Good news everybody! Google has finally added official support for iOS devices to its cloud gaming service Stadia. This means you no longer need clever workarounds or third-party apps to play Stadia games on your iPhone. What's more, the official Stadia controller is supported, as well as third-party controllers (via Bluetooth) such as the DualShock 4 Controller and the Xbox One Controller.



The whole process is explained in detail on this page, but in a nutshell - you need a device with iOS version 14.3 or greater, a Stadia account, and some games in your library. You can add the Stadia web app shortcut to your home screen by following the instructions below:

  1. On your iPhone or iPad, launch the Safari app.
  2. Navigate to stadia.com and sign into your Stadia account.
  3. A prompt will appear letting you know you can play in your browser. Select Got it.
  4. The Stadia home screen will appear in Safari.
  5. In Safari, select the Share icon .
  6. On an iPhone, this icon appears at the bottom of your phone's screen.
  7. On an iPad, this icon appears at the top right of your tablet's screen.
  8. A share menu will appear. Select the "Add to Home Screen" option. It will appear next to a plus icon .
  9. Return to your device's home screen and tap the Stadia web app icon . This web icon has a different design than the Stadia app available from the App Store.


Stadia Pro members can claim four new titles, available from January 1. The big news here is F1 2020 - one of the best open-wheel racers out there. Pro members can also get Hotline Miami - top-down shooter, the cute action-RPG Ary and the Secret of Seasons, as well as Figment - which Google describes as “a musical journey through the mind.”

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra preorder deals leak, free Buds Pro in tow
Popular stories
This is what Samsung's Galaxy Note 21 Ultra could look like
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy S21 Unpacked event: how and when to watch the live stream
Popular stories
Samsung squeezes in one last Galaxy S21 teaser before the new year

Popular stories

Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone
Popular stories
The nearly $600 Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship costs the same to make as the iPhone 12
Popular stories
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hits a new all-time low price
Popular stories
The redesigned LG Stylo 7 5G leaks out in sharp new renders
Popular stories
Steve Jobs had it right. Adobe ends support for Flash

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless