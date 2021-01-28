How to play Google Stadia on any phone
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Nevertheless, things are still a bit vague when it comes to compatible devices. Of course, you can use a Chromecast Ultra to play on your TV, but the compatible Android devices are a bit of a mystery. Here’s a comprehensive list of all Stadia compatible Android phones. If you can’t see your device on the list, don’t fret or despair, you can still play on your phone. Read further to find out how.
List of Stadia compatible Android phones
Samsung
- Samsung S8
- Samsung S8+
- Samsung S8 Active
- Samsung Note 8
- Samsung S9
- Samsung S9+
- Samsung Note 9
- Samsung S10
- Samsung S10+
- Samsung Note 10
- Samsung Note 10+
- Samsung S20
- Samsung S20+
- Samsung S20 Ultra
- Pixel 2
- Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel 3
- Pixel 3 XL
- Pixel 3a
- Pixel 3a XL
- Pixel 4
- Pixel 4 XL
- Pixel 4a
- Pixel 4a 5G
- Pixel 5
OnePlus
- OnePlus 5
- OnePlus 6
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 5T
- OnePlus 6T
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 7T Pro 5G
- OnePlus 8T
- OnePlus Nord
- OnePlus N10 5G
- OnePlus N100
Asus
- ROG Phone
- ROG Phone II
- ROG Phone III
Razer
- Razer Phone
- Razer Phone II
LG
- LG V50 ThinQ
- LG V50S ThinQ
- LG V60 ThinQ
- LG G7 ThinQ
- LG G8 ThinQ
- LG Wing
How to use Stadia on any Android phone
Let’s say you’ve just gotten yourself a Galaxy Z Fold 2, or an S21 Ultra. But they’re not on the list? There’s a way to use Stadia on any phone that’s running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or better. Here’s how.
- You’ll need an account and at least one game to try this.
- Open the Stadia app on your phone and check if there’s a Play button under the game you want to play.
- If not, go to Settings, and select Experiments.
- On the next screen just toggle “Play on this device” and you’re all set and ready to play.
Bear in mind that you may experience bugs and glitches, as Stadia hasn’t been officially optimized for your phone (yet).
Last year, Google finally added official support for iOS devices to its cloud gaming service, so you no longer need clever workarounds or third-party apps to play Stadia games on your iPhone. What's more, the official Stadia controller is supported, as well as third-party controllers (via Bluetooth) such as the DualShock 4 Controller and the Xbox One Controller.
How to play Google Stadia on your iPhone
All you need is a device with iOS version 14.3 or greater, a Stadia account, and some games in your library. You can add the Stadia web app shortcut to your home screen by following the instructions below:
- On your iPhone or iPad, launch the Safari app.
- Navigate to stadia.com and sign into your Stadia account.
- A prompt will appear letting you know you can play in your browser. Select Got it.
- The Stadia home screen will appear in Safari.
- In Safari, select the Share icon .
- On an iPhone, this icon appears at the bottom of your phone's screen.
- On an iPad, this icon appears at the top right of your tablet's screen.
- A share menu will appear. Select the "Add to Home Screen" option. It will appear next to a plus icon.
- Return to your device's home screen and tap the Stadia web app icon.