How to play Google Stadia on any phone

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

List of Stadia compatible Android phones

Samsung Samsung S8

Samsung S8+

Samsung S8 Active

Samsung Note 8

Samsung S9

Samsung S9+

Samsung Note 9

Samsung S10

Samsung S10+

Samsung Note 10

Samsung Note 10+

Samsung S20

Samsung S20+

Samsung S20 Ultra





Google Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel 3

Pixel 3 XL

Pixel 3a

Pixel 3a XL

Pixel 4

Pixel 4 XL

Pixel 4a

Pixel 4a 5G

Pixel 5



OnePlus OnePlus 5

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus N10 5G

OnePlus N100





Asus ROG Phone

ROG Phone II

ROG Phone III





Razer Razer Phone

Razer Phone II





LG LG V50 ThinQ

LG V50S ThinQ

LG V60 ThinQ

LG G7 ThinQ

LG G8 ThinQ

LG Wing





You’ll need an account and at least one game to try this.

Open the Stadia app on your phone and check if there’s a Play button under the game you want to play.

on your phone and check if there’s a button under the game you want to play. If not, go to Settings , and select Experiments . On the next screen just toggle “Play on this device” and you’re all set and ready to play.





Bear in mind that you may experience bugs and glitches, as Stadia hasn’t been officially optimized for your phone (yet).



How to play Google Stadia on your iPhone

Last year, Google finally added official support for iOS devices to its cloud gaming service, so you no longer need clever workarounds or third-party apps to play Stadia games on your iPhone. What's more, the official Stadia controller is supported, as well as third-party controllers (via Bluetooth) such as the DualShock 4 Controller and the Xbox One Controller.







All you need is a device with iOS version 14.3 or greater , a Stadia account, and some games in your library. You can add the Stadia web app shortcut to your home screen by following the instructions below:



On your iPhone or iPad, launch the Safari app .

. Navigate to stadia.com and sign into your Stadia account .

and sign into your . A prompt will appear letting you know you can play in your browser. Select Got it .

. The Stadia home screen will appear in Safari.

will appear in Safari. In Safari, select the Share icon .

icon . On an iPhone, this icon appears at the bottom of your phone's screen .

. On an iPad, this icon appears at the top right of your tablet's screen .

. A share menu will appear. Select the "Add to Home Screen" option. It will appear next to a plus icon.

option. It will appear next to a plus icon. Return to your device's home screen and tap the Stadia web app icon . All you need is a device with, a Stadia account, and some games in your library. You can add the Stadia web app shortcut to your home screen by following the instructions below:

Nevertheless, things are still a bit vague when it comes to compatible devices. Of course, you can use a Chromecast Ultra to play on your TV, but the compatible Android devices are a bit of a mystery. Here’s a comprehensive list of all Stadia compatible Android phones. If you can’t see your device on the list, don’t fret or despair, you can still play on your phone. Read further to find out how.