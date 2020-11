Google rolls out Family Sharing on Stadia

The Stadia cloud gaming service just got a cool new feature - Family Sharing. Google has announced on Reddit that the new feature is rolling out and will reach consumers in the following week. The Family Sharing feature allows multiple users to enjoy Stadia games if they’re a part of a Google family group. There’s a detailed support page that explains the feature in detail.Stadia Pro subscription is not needed for the Family Sharing option to work - but if you shared a game claimed on a Stadia Pro account and your subscription expires, the game will disappear from the shared list and your Google family members won’t be able to play it anymore.In order to take full advantage of the new feature, you have to set up a family group. On Stadia’s website, log in - then click on your avatar and choose “Family”. Then click “Get started” and follow the instructions to create a family group. If you opt to do this via the Stadia app, the process is identical. The starting point is the Stadia Settings menu, then the steps are the same.