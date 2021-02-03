Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Games Google

Play these Google Stadia Pro games for free this February

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Feb 03, 2021, 8:18 AM
Play these Google Stadia Pro games for free this February
The future before Stadia is cloudy and uncertain. Google recently announced that it will shut down studios in Montreal and Los Angeles, which were supposed to "produce exclusive, original content across a diverse portfolio of games'' under SG&E (Stadia Games and Entertainment). And while you won’t see any more in-house developed Stadia games from now on, there are still tons of content you can enjoy for free, if you’re a Pro member.

How to play Google Stadia on any phone

Apart from the 4K 60Hz resolution settings, Stadia Pro gives you the ability to redeem free games every month and access them indefinitely, as long as you’re a Pro member. So, for just $9.99/mo you can end up having an enormous collection of games. Bear in mind that free Stadia Pro games come and go, so you need to claim them in your account before they disappear in order to have them for the next eternity.

That being said, there are games that have remained free on the platform for months now and it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what you are getting if you opt to subscribe to Stadia Pro. To clear the cloud of confusion we’ve prepared this comprehensive list of all Stadia Pro games you can play for free right now.

Google Stadia Pro list of free games for February 2021

  • Ary and the Secret of Seasons
  • Crayta
  • Cthulhu Saves Christmas
  • El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
  • Everspace
  • F1 2020
  • Figment
  • Gunsport
  • Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek
  • Hitman 1
  • Hitman 2
  • Hotline Miami
  • Human: Fall Flat
  • Into the Breach
  • Kine
  • Monster Jam Steel Titans
  • Orcs Must Die! 3
  • Outcasters
  • Panzer Dragoon
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
  • Republique
  • Secret Neighbor
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • Steamworld Dig
  • SteamWorld Dig 2
  • SteamWorld Heist
  • SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
  • Submerged: Hidden Depths
  • SUPERHOT Mind Control Delete
  • The Gardens Between

You can play these on practically any modern Android phone, and current iOS devices too. If you fancy any of the games above (I would love to take the F1 2020 for a spin on a huge 4K TV set) you can subscribe to Stadia Pro here and get a 1-month free trial.

