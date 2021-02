Play these Google Stadia Pro games for free this February

Also Read:

$9.99/mo

Google Stadia Pro list of free games for February 2021

Ary and the Secret of Seasons

Crayta

Cthulhu Saves Christmas

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale

Everspace

F1 2020

Figment

Gunsport

Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek

Hitman 1

Hitman 2

Hotline Miami

Human: Fall Flat

Into the Breach

Kine

Monster Jam Steel Titans

Orcs Must Die! 3

Outcasters

Panzer Dragoon

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Republique

Secret Neighbor

Sniper Elite 4

Steamworld Dig

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Heist

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

Submerged: Hidden Depths

SUPERHOT Mind Control Delete

The Gardens Between

Apart from the 4K 60Hz resolution settings, Stadia Pro gives you the ability to redeem free games every month and access them indefinitely, as long as you’re a Pro member. So, for justyou can end up having an enormous collection of games. Bear in mind that free Stadia Pro games come and go, so you need to claim them in your account before they disappear in order to have them for the next eternity.That being said, there are games that have remained free on the platform for months now and it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what you are getting if you opt to subscribe to Stadia Pro. To clear the cloud of confusion we’ve prepared this comprehensive list of all Stadia Pro games you can play for free right now.You can play these on practically any modern Android phone , and current iOS devices too. If you fancy any of the games above (I would love to take the F1 2020 for a spin on a huge 4K TV set) you can subscribe to Stadia Pro here and get a 1-month free trial.