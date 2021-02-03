Play these Google Stadia Pro games for free this February
How to play Google Stadia on any phone
Apart from the 4K 60Hz resolution settings, Stadia Pro gives you the ability to redeem free games every month and access them indefinitely, as long as you’re a Pro member. So, for just $9.99/mo you can end up having an enormous collection of games. Bear in mind that free Stadia Pro games come and go, so you need to claim them in your account before they disappear in order to have them for the next eternity.
That being said, there are games that have remained free on the platform for months now and it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what you are getting if you opt to subscribe to Stadia Pro. To clear the cloud of confusion we’ve prepared this comprehensive list of all Stadia Pro games you can play for free right now.
You can play these on practically any modern Android phone, and current iOS devices too. If you fancy any of the games above (I would love to take the F1 2020 for a spin on a huge 4K TV set) you can subscribe to Stadia Pro here and get a 1-month free trial.
Apart from the 4K 60Hz resolution settings, Stadia Pro gives you the ability to redeem free games every month and access them indefinitely, as long as you’re a Pro member. So, for just $9.99/mo you can end up having an enormous collection of games. Bear in mind that free Stadia Pro games come and go, so you need to claim them in your account before they disappear in order to have them for the next eternity.
Google Stadia Pro list of free games for February 2021
- Ary and the Secret of Seasons
- Crayta
- Cthulhu Saves Christmas
- El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
- Everspace
- F1 2020
- Figment
- Gunsport
- Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek
- Hitman 1
- Hitman 2
- Hotline Miami
- Human: Fall Flat
- Into the Breach
- Kine
- Monster Jam Steel Titans
- Orcs Must Die! 3
- Outcasters
- Panzer Dragoon
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds
- Republique
- Secret Neighbor
- Sniper Elite 4
- Steamworld Dig
- SteamWorld Dig 2
- SteamWorld Heist
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
- Submerged: Hidden Depths
- SUPERHOT Mind Control Delete
- The Gardens Between
You can play these on practically any modern Android phone, and current iOS devices too. If you fancy any of the games above (I would love to take the F1 2020 for a spin on a huge 4K TV set) you can subscribe to Stadia Pro here and get a 1-month free trial.