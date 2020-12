Google Stadia now supports YouTube live streaming

The new feature is already rolling out to all Stadia users and in the next few weeks, everyone should be able to share their gaming adventures. Just like with regular YouTube videos, content creators will need to confirm if the stream is kid-friendly and tweak some privacy settings.



Google has recently rolled out Stadia to eight additional countries in Europe, gearing up for the Cyberpunk 2077 release (today!). Taking into account the current PS5 shortages and the difficulties people have to endeavor to build a gaming PC (surprise, you can’t buy the latest GPUs due to shortages, too) Stadia might be on to something.



Google is not giving up on Stadia , not in the slightest. The cloud gaming service arrived with a big bag of promises back in 2019 but ultimately failed to deliver on many different levels. However, since Stadia’s launch, Google has been working really hard to improve the platform and make it competitive.The latest addition to these improvements is YouTube streaming support, 9to5Google reports. It’s an essential feature for many content creators and it’s really surprising that Google took so long to iron out the connection between Stadia and YouTube.