Google Stadia now supports YouTube live streaming
The new feature is already rolling out to all Stadia users and in the next few weeks, everyone should be able to share their gaming adventures. Just like with regular YouTube videos, content creators will need to confirm if the stream is kid-friendly and tweak some privacy settings.
Google has recently rolled out Stadia to eight additional countries in Europe, gearing up for the Cyberpunk 2077 release (today!). Taking into account the current PS5 shortages and the difficulties people have to endeavor to build a gaming PC (surprise, you can’t buy the latest GPUs due to shortages, too) Stadia might be on to something.
You can check if Stadia is available in your country here.