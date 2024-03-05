Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

What parts would you use to build your dream smartphone?

General
PHONEARENA TEAM
Join the discussion
Ilia Temelkov
Ilia Temelkov
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 4d ago

I’ve used an iPhone as my daily driver almost always for over a decade and I mostly loved it. However, I often see other phones and their fancy new features and I start wishing my iPhone could do the same. For example, I’d love to have the camera zoom abilities of the Galaxy S24 Ultra along with the rumored Pixel 9 voice recognition and AI abilities on my iPhone. When I tested the Galaxy Z Flip5, I dreamed of being able to put iOS on it and make it my main device. It’s a dream, but I’d love this iOS driven foldable with amazing zoom camera and top-notch AI to have the battery life of an iPhone 15 Plus and the speakers of a laptop.


With that being said, what is your dream smartphone? An iPhone with a microSD card slot, a Motorola-style bendable Galaxy S24, or a version of the rumored Pixel 9 Pro but with a 4-inch screen? Dream big, it feels nice.

domfonusr
domfonusr
• 4d ago

Entry-level to mid-range specs, 4GB to 6GB of LPDDR4x or LPDDR5, 64GB to 128GB of UFS 3.0+ storage, no microSD slot, non-user-removable Li-polymer battery of at least 4000mAh (but higher quality design/materials than usual for an entry-level device), Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and up on a 720p+ 90+Hz 500+nits OLED panel of at least 6 inches (hole punch, not tear-drop, and only on the version with optional selfie-cam/video-call capability - 8Mpixel minimum), IP54 or better water and dust protection, USB-C OTG with 15W fast-charging, optional (with or without) dual rear cameras (Sony sensors, Zeiss optics?) of at least 13Mpixel main and 5Mpixel wide-angle (120+ degree field of vision)/macro/depth with two-tone LED flash, 5nm... or below... octa-core chip (likely a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 or better), good NR(5G)-SA support in at least the US, 4G LTE support for everywhere (and GSM for 'everywhere else', too), Android 14 with no crazy manufacturer UI skin/overlay, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1+, WiFi 6, fingerprint reader in power button (on side?), nanoSIM or eSIM (why not both?), decent design principles and materials, AND costing under $150 MSRP unlocked thanks to mass-production/economies-of-scale... tall order, I know, but a guy can dream, right?

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
• 4d ago

Platform: Android, obviously

Skin: OneUI

Build: S24 Ultra Titanium frame

Form factor: Note 7 or Note 10 size with S24 Ultra width

Display: S24 Ultra

Battery life: 14 Pro Max (or 15 if it's better)

Camera: Vivo X100 Pro

Storage: Micro SD card slot

Charging speed: S24 Ultra (2 day battery life > super fast charging)

Feature(s) from other devices: multi-touch gestures (iPhone), call screening (Pixel)

Rocket
Rocket
• 3d ago

The body of the s24 plus

Same screen without the punch hole

Pop up selfie camera (for privacy reasons)

16 gb of ram, 512 gb memory

Latest android

Latest Midrange snapdragon chip (I don't need a flagship chip)


That's all I ask, now the question is how can I build it?

Fundraising ?

loader77
loader77
• 3d ago

Aspect ratio like Samsung Note 4, no protruding parts - it’s better if it’s thicker so there will be more space for the battery (battery 6000 minimum)

poptart
poptart
• 3d ago

I apologize in advance if I'm being rude with my remark but doesn't it seem like only iPhone users tend to ask themselves these types of questions? While iPhone users wish they had it I'm busy buying them because I can. Without Android, there wouldn't be any of these different choices of cool and awesome form factors, camera lenses, exciting and innovative tech. iPhone users need to grow a pair for one. Get out of their perceived comfort zone and try something new. I'm sure that one of the many Android Oems across the globe can offer their dream phone. I'm sure Samsung can completely satisfy many with their plethora of phones, foldables and flips.

drenk
drenk
• 3d ago

dimensions of Samsung Note 3

lattest Qualcomm SD8G3

16/512 GM of memory

One UI

Andoid 14

rest of the Honor Magic6 Pro

TheRealDuckofDeath
TheRealDuckofDeath
• 3d ago

I'd use the screen of my Flip5, the frame of my Flip5, the backside of my Flip5, the internals of my Flip5 and the software of my Flip5.


Pretty much the Flip5.


If you're a tech writer and you're arguing against using better tech with the argument that you can't use a phone with slightly different looking menus and icons, you're not a tech writer. You're an insecure influencer.

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
• 3d ago
↵poptart said:

I apologize in advance if I'm being rude with my remark but doesn't it seem like only iPhone users tend to ask themselves these types of questions? While iPhone users wish they had it I'm busy buying them because I can. Without Android, there wouldn't be any of these different choices of cool and awesome form factors, camera lenses, exciting and innovative tech. iPhone users need to grow a pair for one. Get out of their perceived comfort zone and try something new. I'm sure that one of the many Android Oems across the globe can offer their dream phone. I'm sure Samsung can completely satisfy many with their plethora of phones, foldables and flips.

So you chose to be a negative nancy instead of simply just play along? Okay. I'll play your game.


"Get out of their perceived comfort zone and try something new."


Have you taken your own advice & tried using an iPhone as your daily driver? If you have I pretty sure you discovered it lacks things you wish it has, right? How do you think an iPhone user would feel for trying something new?


"I'm sure that one of the many Android Oems across the globe can offer their dream phone. I'm sure Samsung can completely satisfy many with their plethora of phones, foldables and flips."


This sentence here means that it has not been done yet. So like the title says, "What parts would you use to build your dream smartphone?", to which I'll add, because it hasn't been built yet; on either platform.

XmanRek
XmanRek
• 3d ago

S24U chassis with a headphone jack, IR blaster, MicroSD card slot, pop-up camera, more powerful speakers, pop-out replaceable battery, maintain water resistance, offer choice of materials since glass is fragile.


These phones used to be more technically capable. I just want to get back to that and quit making Android iPhones.

