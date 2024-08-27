Home Discussions You are here What feature would make you upgrade to the iPhone 16? General Apple Ilia Temelkov • Published: Aug 27, 2024, 2:35 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 2d ago ... The last time Apple made radical changes to its phones was in 2020 with the iPhone 12 Series. The good news is that the incremental updates era might be over with the iPhone 16 release. If the rumors of the last few months are to be believed, we’re set for at least two rather big new features this fall.On the software side are the AI-powered Apple Intelligence features, ranging from neat quality-of-life improvements to the long-awaited update of Siri. On the hardware side, we’ll get a new pressure-sensitive Capture button, mimicking what most actual camera shutter buttons are capable of.On top of these, Apple will increase the sizes of the Pro and Pro Max versions, and it will put an Action Button on all models. The usual hardware improvements and design tweaks will also help the iPhone 16 Series feel more refreshing than anything in the last four years. However, that might be insufficient. That’s why we’d like to know what software or hardware update would make you jump to the iPhone 16. Like Reactions All Quote MartyLK Arena Master • 2d ago ... A pSIM slot. Can't use a phone without it till T-Mobile adopts Google Fi's method of handling SIMs Like 3 Reactions All Quote Augustine Arena Master • 2d ago ... I don’t upgrade phones. I only replace them. Like Reactions All Quote Alvee1 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... Physical SIM please! Not going to happen here in the US sadly...😢 Like 2 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 2d ago ↵MartyLK said: A pSIM slot. Can't use a phone without it till T-Mobile adopts Google Fi's method of handling SIMs ... I still can't stand the fact that they went the eSIM route 2 years ago. SMH. Like 2 Reactions All Quote TheRealDuckofDeath Arena Master • 2d ago ... A better SmartThings integration on the Bixby button? Like 1 Reactions All Quote Vancetastic Arena Master • 2d ago ... Nothing short of a complete overhaul of both the hardware and software. Make it more comfortable to hold, and make a plastic backed version that is actually durable and shatter proof. Just steal Android's notifications, and allow users to get to settings from within apps. There's more, probably, but that's off the top of my head. Oh, and ditch the dynamic island. Like 3 Reactions All Quote Alvee1 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ↵Vancetastic said: Nothing short of a complete overhaul of both the hardware and software. Make it more comfortable to hold, and make a plastic backed version that is actually durable and shatter proof. Just steal Android's notifications, and allow users to get to settings from within apps. There's more, probably, but that's off the top of my head. Oh, and ditch the dynamic island. ... DiEnAmiK eYeLaNd iS aWsOmE!!! ApPle rOoLz!!! 🤦♂️ Like Reactions All Quote Smartphoner Arena Apprentice • 2d agoedited ... No screen cutout.Dual front speakers on pair with htc m8.Earphone jack.Cam manual mode with options to get rid of apple processing for the dng files .Third camera as zoom lens , 70-210mm with 1/2.3" ..All cameras exmor T type.No orange skin for video recording.Gorilla armor on both sides Like Reactions All Quote kevster Arena Apprentice • 2d agoedited ... A hole punch. That's all I want. I feel like people would like 120hz on the base models too. Like Reactions All Quote 1 1 2 2 Join the discussion Latest Discussions What feature would make you upgrade to the iPhone 16? Do you think Google crushed Apple’s AI even before its release? Do you think Google went too far with the Pixel 9 prices? What would make you buy a small phone? See all discussions
