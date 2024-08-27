What feature would make you upgrade to the iPhone 16?

General Apple
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Ilia Temelkov
Ilia Temelkov
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 2d ago

The last time Apple made radical changes to its phones was in 2020 with the iPhone 12 Series. The good news is that the incremental updates era might be over with the iPhone 16 release. If the rumors of the last few months are to be believed, we’re set for at least two rather big new features this fall.


On the software side are the AI-powered Apple Intelligence features, ranging from neat quality-of-life improvements to the long-awaited update of Siri. On the hardware side, we’ll get a new pressure-sensitive Capture button, mimicking what most actual camera shutter buttons are capable of.


On top of these, Apple will increase the sizes of the Pro and Pro Max versions, and it will put an Action Button on all models. The usual hardware improvements and design tweaks will also help the iPhone 16 Series feel more refreshing than anything in the last four years. However, that might be insufficient. That’s why we’d like to know what software or hardware update would make you jump to the iPhone 16.

MartyLK
MartyLK
Arena Master
• 2d ago

A pSIM slot. Can't use a phone without it till T-Mobile adopts Google Fi's method of handling SIMs

Augustine
Augustine
Arena Master
• 2d ago

I don’t upgrade phones. I only replace them.

Alvee1
Alvee1
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

Physical SIM please! Not going to happen here in the US sadly...😢

pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 2d ago
↵MartyLK said:

A pSIM slot. Can't use a phone without it till T-Mobile adopts Google Fi's method of handling SIMs

I still can't stand the fact that they went the eSIM route 2 years ago. SMH.

TheRealDuckofDeath
TheRealDuckofDeath
Arena Master
• 2d ago

A better SmartThings integration on the Bixby button?

Vancetastic
Vancetastic
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Nothing short of a complete overhaul of both the hardware and software. Make it more comfortable to hold, and make a plastic backed version that is actually durable and shatter proof. Just steal Android's notifications, and allow users to get to settings from within apps. There's more, probably, but that's off the top of my head. Oh, and ditch the dynamic island.

Alvee1
Alvee1
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago
↵Vancetastic said:

Nothing short of a complete overhaul of both the hardware and software. Make it more comfortable to hold, and make a plastic backed version that is actually durable and shatter proof. Just steal Android's notifications, and allow users to get to settings from within apps. There's more, probably, but that's off the top of my head. Oh, and ditch the dynamic island.

DiEnAmiK eYeLaNd iS aWsOmE!!! ApPle rOoLz!!! 🤦‍♂️

Smartphoner
Smartphoner
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

No screen cutout.

Dual front speakers on pair with htc m8.

Earphone jack.

Cam manual mode with options to get rid of apple processing for the dng files .

Third camera as zoom lens , 70-210mm with 1/2.3" ..

All cameras exmor T type.

No orange skin for video recording.

Gorilla armor on both sides

kevster
kevster
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

A hole punch. That's all I want. I feel like people would like 120hz on the base models too.

Join the discussion

