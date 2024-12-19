Home Discussions You are here What feature would make you buy the Galaxy S25? General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Dec 19, 2024, 12:55 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. One of the biggest issues smartphones have is that they're already too good, so people rarely need a newer one for practical reasons. That's especially true in the premium segment, in which devices hold up for years in terms of performance, photo quality, and even design. So, the smartphone companies are constantly thinking of new features that would make consumers buy a new phone.The same goes for the upcoming Galaxy S25 Series. Coming after the fantastic and very successful Galaxy S24 will be a challenge for Samsung, but there are things that people wanted and haven’t received yet.So, what are the things that would make you so happy that you’d buy a Galaxy S25? Is it more AI or a hardware improvement? Do you want a better camera, or an even brighter display? What about a more simple device that takes features out, instead of adding more? Share what you wish for below! Like 1 Reactions All Quote HumbleLion Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... True fast charging and finally being able to take pictures of moving objects would make me buy the S25 Ultra. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Roadrage810 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... A drastic improvement in battery life over the already great S24 Ultra I am using, something off the wall like QUALITY attachable controllers that connect like switch joycons and a dedicated gaming mode for emulation or a dual boot into Steam OS as a dedicated gaming option, a generational leap in current camera technology or generational jump in power. It would have to be something ridiculously special. I didn't really need to upgrade from my S21 Ultra to the 24U but I wanted more storage than the 512 GB I had on my 21U. Like 1 Reactions All Quote R1ftt Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... It not being Apple is already the perfect start Like 3 Reactions All Quote Carlitos666 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... dedicated camera button like new Apple phones have, bump the size of the screen to true 6.9 or more, quality loud and deep bass speakers like all iPhones have, bigger battery even if the thickness stays same or increases, no rounded corners, keep it same as S24U. Increase the brightness to the level of the previous S models, especially S23 U. Use the same oled panel that iPhones use. Otherwise I am keeping my S 24U for another year. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1d ago ↵HumbleLion said: True fast charging and finally being able to take pictures of moving objects would make me buy the S25 Ultra. ... Definitely agree with the last part of your comment. Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 1d ago ↵Carlitos666 said: dedicated camera button like new Apple phones have, bump the size of the screen to true 6.9 or more, quality loud and deep bass speakers like all iPhones have, bigger battery even if the thickness stays same or increases, no rounded corners, keep it same as S24U. Increase the brightness to the level of the previous S models, especially S23 U. Use the same oled panel that iPhones use. Otherwise I am keeping my S 24U for another year. ... Yea, I feel like you're just trolling with this comment. Like 1 Reactions All Quote StanleyKubrick Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Drop the Samsung app store...faster charging...LOWER PRICES...bigger battery or at least use the new battery tech! Like 3 Reactions All Quote Drs44 Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Bigger battery like Oneplus 13 but is not gonna happen so I will buy the Oneplus 13. Like 1 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Well I'm probably getting an S25 Ultra anyway but the icing on the cake would be a significant improvement in battery life. This just doesn't mean longer times between charges but also includes the ability to fast charge the battery without shortening its useful life and an significant increase in charge cycles. What this means is probobly a silicon carbide battery or some other technology other than lithium ion. Fast charging lithium batteries is nothing short of reckless endangerment. People do this then wonder why their phones battery life degrades so badly and rather than admitting they are a big part of problem they berate the phone.
