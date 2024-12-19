What feature would make you buy the Galaxy S25?

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Ilia Temelkov
Ilia Temelkov
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 1d ago

One of the biggest issues smartphones have is that they’re already too good, so people rarely need a newer one for practical reasons. That’s especially true in the premium segment, in which devices hold up for years in terms of performance, photo quality, and even design. So, the smartphone companies are constantly thinking of new features that would make consumers buy a new phone.


The same goes for the upcoming Galaxy S25 Series. Coming after the fantastic and very successful Galaxy S24 will be a challenge for Samsung, but there are things that people wanted and haven’t received yet.


So, what are the things that would make you so happy that you’d buy a Galaxy S25? Is it more AI or a hardware improvement? Do you want a better camera, or an even brighter display? What about a more simple device that takes features out, instead of adding more? Share what you wish for below!

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
HumbleLion
HumbleLion
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

True fast charging and finally being able to take pictures of moving objects would make me buy the S25 Ultra.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Roadrage810
Roadrage810
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

A drastic improvement in battery life over the already great S24 Ultra I am using, something off the wall like QUALITY attachable controllers that connect like switch joycons and a dedicated gaming mode for emulation or a dual boot into Steam OS as a dedicated gaming option, a generational leap in current camera technology or generational jump in power. It would have to be something ridiculously special. I didn't really need to upgrade from my S21 Ultra to the 24U but I wanted more storage than the 512 GB I had on my 21U.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
R1ftt
R1ftt
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

It not being Apple is already the perfect start

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
Carlitos666
Carlitos666
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

dedicated camera button like new Apple phones have, bump the size of the screen to true 6.9 or more, quality loud and deep bass speakers like all iPhones have, bigger battery even if the thickness stays same or increases, no rounded corners, keep it same as S24U. Increase the brightness to the level of the previous S models, especially S23 U. Use the same oled panel that iPhones use. Otherwise I am keeping my S 24U for another year.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1d ago
↵HumbleLion said:

True fast charging and finally being able to take pictures of moving objects would make me buy the S25 Ultra.

Definitely agree with the last part of your comment.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 1d ago
↵Carlitos666 said:

dedicated camera button like new Apple phones have, bump the size of the screen to true 6.9 or more, quality loud and deep bass speakers like all iPhones have, bigger battery even if the thickness stays same or increases, no rounded corners, keep it same as S24U. Increase the brightness to the level of the previous S models, especially S23 U. Use the same oled panel that iPhones use. Otherwise I am keeping my S 24U for another year.

Yea, I feel like you're just trolling with this comment.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
StanleyKubrick
StanleyKubrick
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Drop the Samsung app store...faster charging...LOWER PRICES...bigger battery or at least use the new battery tech!

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
Drs44
Drs44
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Bigger battery like Oneplus 13 but is not gonna happen so I will buy the Oneplus 13.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
stferrari
stferrari
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Well I'm probably getting an S25 Ultra anyway but the icing on the cake would be a significant improvement in battery life. This just doesn't mean longer times between charges but also includes the ability to fast charge the battery without shortening its useful life and an significant increase in charge cycles. What this means is probobly a silicon carbide battery or some other technology other than lithium ion. Fast charging lithium batteries is nothing short of reckless endangerment. People do this then wonder why their phones battery life degrades so badly and rather than admitting they are a big part of problem they berate the phone.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

What feature would make you buy the Galaxy S25? Face, finger, or code. How do you prefer to unlock your phone? Are slim smartphones the innovation you wanted? Is the Snapdragon 8 Elite worth the excitement?
See all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless