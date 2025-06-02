Home Discussions You are here What AI feature would you love having on your smartphone? General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Jun 02, 2025, 4:10 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 5d ago ... Like it or not, artificial intelligence is the biggest thing in tech and every new smartphone bets on it to get consumer's attention. In practical terms, that means we're seeing a lot of experimental features that aren't always what we need. But what are the features that we might need? An AI feature I’d love is a quick reminder about people who text or call me. I often talk with people I vaguely remember and if I had a short summary of when we last talked and the big topics we’ve discussed before, I’d feel more confident about this type of conversations. What AI interaction with your phone do you think could make your life better or easier? Do you want to have a voice assistant that can use apps instead of you? Are you invested in the idea for predictive software that offers you the things it knows you’d need in the right moment? Is it something totally different that nobody thought of? Like Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 5d ago ... "What AI interaction with your phone do you think could make your life better or easier?"Less of Gemini, as it has been annoying af since updating to OneUI 7. I don't need all of the pointless, "I'm glad you asked that" after I ask what's the distance between point A & point B. I also don't need it to keep replying with "I already played that for you" after playing the original version of a song when I asked to play the remix. Google Assistant> Gemini IMO so the less AI the better for me. Like 1 Reactions All Quote p51d007 Arena Master • 5d ago ... What new AI feature would I love to have on my next phone?A DEDICATED off switch that turns all AI features OFF! Like 7 Reactions All Quote pmjeterjr Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... As P51d007 says I would love a dedicated off switch. I do not like being told what I need on my phone! Like 3 Reactions All Quote jinroh47 Arena Apprentice • 5d ago ... magic eraser, picture and video generator Like 3 Reactions All Quote Khush Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... No apps, just one chat/ search / ask bar and it does all the answer, bookings, find, checks and inputs privately without sharing or using any data. Like Reactions All Quote VGFreak Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... The only AI feature I ever used was the magic eraser.Seriously, AI (today) is not good enough for anything else... Like Reactions All Quote MakayChapulets Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ... The full Apple Intelligence dream is the AI feature I'll love to see on my pphone.Until when someone gets it right all there is no is just overhyping Like Reactions All Quote RNG2222 Arena Apprentice • 4d ago ↵ilia.t said: Like it or not, artificial intelligence is the biggest thing in tech and every new smartphone bets on it to get consumer’s attention. In practical terms, that means we’re seeing a lot of experimental features that aren’t always what we need. But what are the features that we might need? An AI feature I’d love is a quick reminder about people who text or call me. I often talk with people I vaguely remember and if I had a short summary of when we last talked and the big topics we’ve discussed before, I’d feel more confident about this type of conversations. What AI interaction with your phone do you think could make your life better or easier? Do you want to have a voice assistant that can use apps instead of you? Are you invested in the idea for predictive software that offers you the things it knows you'd need in the right moment? Is it something totally different that nobody thought of? ... Circle to search is all i need Like Reactions All Quote ErikOiseaux Arena Master • 4d ago ↵Khush said: No apps, just one chat/ search / ask bar and it does all the answer, bookings, find, checks and inputs privately without sharing or using any data. ... On the iPhone when you swipe down in the home page - the search comes up: Thai can be customized to do exactly what you're asking. I use it to search up everything from settings to a text word I'm trying to find from a year ago with my friend. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3? Flip Phone without a cover screen
No apps, just one chat/ search / ask bar and it does all the answer, bookings, find, checks and inputs privately without sharing or using any data.