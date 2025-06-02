What AI feature would you love having on your smartphone?

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
Ilia Temelkov
Ilia Temelkov
Phonearena team
Original poster
• 5d ago

Like it or not, artificial intelligence is the biggest thing in tech and every new smartphone bets on it to get consumer’s attention. In practical terms, that means we’re seeing a lot of experimental features that aren’t always what we need. But what are the features that we might need?


An AI feature I’d love is a quick reminder about people who text or call me. I often talk with people I vaguely remember and if I had a short summary of when we last talked and the big topics we’ve discussed before, I’d feel more confident about this type of conversations.


What AI interaction with your phone do you think could make your life better or easier? Do you want to have a voice assistant that can use apps instead of you? Are you invested in the idea for predictive software that offers you the things it knows you’d need in the right moment? Is it something totally different that nobody thought of?

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
pimpin83z
pimpin83z
Arena Legend
• 5d ago

"What AI interaction with your phone do you think could make your life better or easier?"


Less of Gemini, as it has been annoying af since updating to OneUI 7. I don't need all of the pointless, "I'm glad you asked that" after I ask what's the distance between point A & point B. I also don't need it to keep replying with "I already played that for you" after playing the original version of a song when I asked to play the remix. Google Assistant> Gemini IMO so the less AI the better for me.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
p51d007
p51d007
Arena Master
• 5d ago

What new AI feature would I love to have on my next phone?

A DEDICATED off switch that turns all AI features OFF!

Like
7
Reactions
All
Quote
pmjeterjr
pmjeterjr
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

As P51d007 says I would love a dedicated off switch. I do not like being told what I need on my phone!

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
jinroh47
jinroh47
Arena Apprentice
• 5d ago

magic eraser, picture and video generator

Like
3
Reactions
All
Quote
Khush
Khush
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

No apps, just one chat/ search / ask bar and it does all the answer, bookings, find, checks and inputs privately without sharing or using any data.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
VGFreak
VGFreak
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

The only AI feature I ever used was the magic eraser.

Seriously, AI (today) is not good enough for anything else...

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
MakayChapulets
MakayChapulets
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago

The full Apple Intelligence dream is the AI feature I'll love to see on my pphone.Until when someone gets it right all there is no is just overhyping

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
RNG2222
RNG2222
Arena Apprentice
• 4d ago
↵ilia.t said:

Like it or not, artificial intelligence is the biggest thing in tech and every new smartphone bets on it to get consumer’s attention. In practical terms, that means we’re seeing a lot of experimental features that aren’t always what we need. But what are the features that we might need?


An AI feature I’d love is a quick reminder about people who text or call me. I often talk with people I vaguely remember and if I had a short summary of when we last talked and the big topics we’ve discussed before, I’d feel more confident about this type of conversations.


What AI interaction with your phone do you think could make your life better or easier? Do you want to have a voice assistant that can use apps instead of you? Are you invested in the idea for predictive software that offers you the things it knows you’d need in the right moment? Is it something totally different that nobody thought of?

Circle to search is all i need

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
ErikOiseaux
ErikOiseaux
Arena Master
• 4d ago
↵Khush said:

No apps, just one chat/ search / ask bar and it does all the answer, bookings, find, checks and inputs privately without sharing or using any data.

On the iPhone when you swipe down in the home page - the search comes up: Thai can be customized to do exactly what you’re asking. I use it to search up everything from settings to a text word I’m trying to find from a year ago with my friend.

Like
1
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch? Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3? Flip Phone without a cover screen Smartphones
See all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless