Home Discussions You are here Smartphones Question HariBhetuwal • Published: Jun 04, 2025, 11:51 PM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. HariBhetuwal Arena Apprentice Original poster • 3d ago ... Is it a good discission to buy xperia 1 vii ? If someone is using its previous flagship version xperia 1 v already. Even though the sony UI doesn't features more just like Samsung and others do. Like Reactions All Quote Mariyan Slavov Phonearena team • 2d ago ... This is coming from a huge Sony fan, PS1 early adopter and Xperia owner. No! Please don't! For all that's holy and sacred! Now, seriously. The Xperia 1 V was the pinnacle for me, and that's the point where Sony started going backwards. Keep your Xperia 1 V, the new one doesn't bring anything substantially new, it even removes stuff. Like Reactions All Quote Stanislav Serbezov Phonearena team • 2d ago ... I have to agree with Mariyan here. I love Sony, but the phones need to get with the times, especially in terms of software. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch? Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3? Flip Phone without a cover screen Smartphones See all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed: