Smartphones

HariBhetuwal
• 3d ago

Is it a good discission to buy xperia 1 vii ? If someone is using its previous flagship version xperia 1 v already.

Even though the sony UI doesn't features more just like Samsung and others do.

Mariyan Slavov
• 2d ago

This is coming from a huge Sony fan, PS1 early adopter and Xperia owner. No! Please don't! For all that's holy and sacred!


Now, seriously. The Xperia 1 V was the pinnacle for me, and that's the point where Sony started going backwards. Keep your Xperia 1 V, the new one doesn't bring anything substantially new, it even removes stuff.

Stanislav Serbezov
• 2d ago

I have to agree with Mariyan here. I love Sony, but the phones need to get with the times, especially in terms of software.

