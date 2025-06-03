The reveal is coming: Nothing confirms when the Phone (3) takes the stage

From mid-range to flagship (for real this time)







Unlike its predecessors, which straddled the line between mid-range and premium, the Phone (3) is expected to go "all-in," in the words of co-founder Unlike its predecessors, which straddled the line between mid-range and premium, the Phone (3) is expected to go "all-in," in the words of co-founder Carl Pei









The pricing matches the upgrades. According to In a recent reveal video, Pei confirmed that the Phone (3) will cost around £800 in the UK, or about €850 / $800–$910, depending on the configuration. That puts it squarely in competition with the Galaxy S25 Pixel 9 Pro , and OnePlus 13 The pricing matches the upgrades. According to previous leaks , the Phone (3) may be powered by a high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset — potentially the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 or even the Snapdragon 8 Elite — putting to rest early concerns that Nothing would charge flagship prices for mid-range hardware.

Nothing Phone (3) is also tipped to feature a reworked camera system, possibly with a periscope telephoto lens, and a larger battery that could exceed 5,000 mAh. In comparison, the Phone (2) had a 4,700 mAh battery and came with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.



Two variants, and a new look?



The Nothing Phone (3) is expected to arrive in two color options: white and black. We also expect two memory configurations, including 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage, and 16 GB RAM with 512 GB storage. That alone brings it in line with other modern flagship specs.



Design-wise, the company is rumored to ditch its iconic Glyph lighting system, the animated LED interface on the back that helped Nothing build its brand and stand out in an overcrowded market. Theis also tipped to feature a reworked camera system, possibly with a periscope telephoto lens, and a larger battery that could exceed 5,000 mAh. In comparison, the Phone (2) had a 4,700 mAh battery and came with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.Theis expected to arrive in two color options: white and black. We also expect two memory configurations, including 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage, and 16 GB RAM with 512 GB storage. That alone brings it in line with other modern flagship specs.Design-wise, the company is rumored to ditch its iconic Glyph lighting system, the animated LED interface on the back that helped Nothing build its brand and stand out in an overcrowded market.





While not confirmed, multiple sources suggest a new dot-matrix design could replace the Glyphs, potentially similar to what ASUS has done with its ROG phones.









Recommended Stories Nothing OS 3.2 and Android 15 out of the box

On the software side, the Phone (3) will most likely run Nothing OS 3.2, based on



Surprise bonus: Nothing Headphone (1) If that’s true, the Phone (3) would become a monumental shift in the brand’s hardware philosophy, possibly signaling a new focus on software experience and functional design over aesthetic flair.On the software side, the Phone (3) will most likely run Nothing OS 3.2, based on Android 15 . The new OS is expected to bring more personalized UI elements and deeper integration with Google’s latest improvements — particularly in the AI and battery efficiency departments, as teased at Google I/O 2025







In an unexpected twist, Nothing Phone (3) . These new over-ear headphones are said to land at around €300 / $320, putting them up against the likes of Sony and Bose.



The headphones are rumored to share the same minimalist design and will come in black and white, matching the Phone (3) color options.



Is Nothing ready to stand out in the premium segment? In an unexpected twist, a recent leak stated that Nothing will be launching a product called the Nothing Headphone (1) alongside the flagship. These new over-ear headphones are said to land at around €300 / $320, putting them up against the likes of Sony and Bose.The headphones are rumored to share the same minimalist design and will come in black and white, matching the Phone (3) color options.







The Phone (3)’s launch feels like it is supposed to be a turning point for Nothing — a company that built its brand by offering thoughtfully designed phones at slightly lower prices. But the leap to the premium tier is not an easy task. Can Nothing maintain its fan base during this transition, just like OnePlus did?



At $800, the Phone (3) must not only match but exceed expectations across performance, camera, battery life, and software polish. So far, we've been generally happy with what the company has to offer, but that was in the mid-range and budget segments. It will be interesting to see if that will also be the case with the company's first true flagship. The Phone (3)’s launch feels like it is supposed to be a turning point for Nothing — a company that built its brand by offering thoughtfully designed phones at slightly lower prices. But the leap to the premium tier is not an easy task. Can Nothing maintain its fan base during this transition, just like OnePlus did?At $800, the Phone (3) must not only match but exceed expectations across performance, camera, battery life, and software polish. So far, we've been generally happy with what the company has to offer, but that was in the mid-range and budget segments. It will be interesting to see if that will also be the case with the company's first true flagship.

This will be Nothing’s first attempt at delivering a full-fledged flagship experience, and it’s entering the high-end market with both premium specs and a premium price tag.