Google Pixel - Camera

Arena Apprentice
deetech247
deetech247
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 3d ago

Let's discuss / share / ask anything about Google Camera/Pixel Camera

deetech247
deetech247
Arena Apprentice
Original poster
• 3d ago

Since the Pixel 6 Series, I haven't used Portrait Mode as much as I did on the Pixel 5, 4, 3, and 2.


The first reason is that for close-up shots, you can just use 2x zoom to get a natural bokeh effect — thanks to the larger sensors on the Pixel 6, 7, 8, and 9 series.


The second reason is that the cutout or edge detection in Portrait Mode isn’t that great. Even mid-range phones from other Android brands offer better edge detection for portraits.


Have you guys experienced the same thing?

Dhaysh90
Dhaysh90
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
I agree, same here, I use the 5x zoom when I can its great if I Have the space outdoor, other than that I rarely use portrait mode even on order phones

Stanislav Serbezov
Stanislav Serbezov
Phonearena team
• 2d ago

2x is where it's at for me. I also second the statement on Portrait mode: Google Photos' post-processing is decent enough to turn almost every okay shot into an acceptable portrait with the right edits.

Bruce_Wayne
Bruce_Wayne
Arena Legend
• 2d ago

Pixel camera's are the best bar none.

