Home Discussions You are here Google Pixel - Camera General deetech247 • Published: Jun 04, 2025, 11:29 AM Arena Apprentice Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. deetech247 Arena Apprentice Original poster • 3d ago ... Let's discuss / share / ask anything about Google Camera/Pixel Camera Like Reactions All Quote deetech247 Arena Apprentice Original poster • 3d ago ... Since the Pixel 6 Series, I haven't used Portrait Mode as much as I did on the Pixel 5, 4, 3, and 2.The first reason is that for close-up shots, you can just use 2x zoom to get a natural bokeh effect — thanks to the larger sensors on the Pixel 6, 7, 8, and 9 series.The second reason is that the cutout or edge detection in Portrait Mode isn’t that great. Even mid-range phones from other Android brands offer better edge detection for portraits.Have you guys experienced the same thing? Like Reactions All Quote Dhaysh90 Arena Apprentice • 3d ago ↵deetech247 said: Since the Pixel 6 Series, I haven't used Portrait Mode as much as I did on the Pixel 5, 4, 3, and 2.The first reason is that for close-up shots, you can just use 2x zoom to get a natural bokeh effect — thanks to the larger sensors on the Pixel 6, 7, 8, and 9 series.The second reason is that the cutout or edge detection in Portrait Mode isn’t that great. Even mid-range phones from other Android brands offer better edge detection for portraits.Have you guys experienced the same thing? ... I agree, same here, I use the 5x zoom when I can its great if I Have the space outdoor, other than that I rarely use portrait mode even on order phones Like 1 Reactions All Quote Stanislav Serbezov Phonearena team • 2d ago ... 2x is where it's at for me. I also second the statement on Portrait mode: Google Photos' post-processing is decent enough to turn almost every okay shot into an acceptable portrait with the right edits. Like 1 Reactions All Quote Bruce_Wayne Arena Legend • 2d ago ... Pixel camera's are the best bar none. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch? Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3? Flip Phone without a cover screen Smartphones See all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
Since the Pixel 6 Series, I haven't used Portrait Mode as much as I did on the Pixel 5, 4, 3, and 2.
The first reason is that for close-up shots, you can just use 2x zoom to get a natural bokeh effect — thanks to the larger sensors on the Pixel 6, 7, 8, and 9 series.
The second reason is that the cutout or edge detection in Portrait Mode isn’t that great. Even mid-range phones from other Android brands offer better edge detection for portraits.
Have you guys experienced the same thing?