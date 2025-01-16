Home Discussions You are here Do you think the Galaxy S25 is destined to disappoint? General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Jan 16, 2025, 5:13 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. On the other hand, it sets the bar for what success looks like extremely high. We can already see that people's reaction to the Galaxy S25 rumors is more or less lukewarm, and expectations are lowering by the minute. So, do you think the Galaxy S25 is shaping up to be a disappointment? What would make you consider it a success for Samsung? Do you think it has a chance to repeat its predecessor's success? Share your thoughts below!

R1ftt Arena Apprentice • 1w ago

No more so than the shockingly disappointing iPhone 16

trakk8 Arena Master • 1w ago

Making a fulll screen phone is not impossible to meet. Sone other companies are doing it for years aren't they? The picture quality is good enough now.Anyway the writers here live in a bubble of their own.Even if samsung and apple release the exact phone for two years..they will argue that it is a 'fresh" design or 'new' design.It is not your guys fault, it is mine.I am coming here and giving clicks and comments to this site thereby unwittingly validating what you guys are saying. The picture quality is good enough now.Anyway the writers here live in a bubble of their own.Even if samsung and apple release the exact phone for two years..they will argue that it is a 'fresh" design or 'new' design.It is not your guys fault, it is mine.I am coming here and giving clicks and comments to this site thereby unwittingly validating what you guys are saying. Like 2 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... I think Samsung has been steadily improving since the S23 series, especially on the software side. One UI came a long way, not only it is very pleasing to the eye but it has had almost no bugs. And this time around Samsung has taken its time with One UI 7, I hope it will pay off. I also feel that Samsung had a successful implementation of its AI, by not overdoing it and by adding useful features. Many reviewers have considered the S24U as the best device (overall) of 2024 because of its solid hardware and impressive software, so the S25 series has big shoes to fill, but i believe that Samsung is on the right track, losing the #1 spot last year made them go back to their roots and realize that if they don't perfect their products and innovate they can be surpassed. I think if the S25 continues with its reliability it will do well. Like 4 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... If not getting everything you want for nothing, everyone will be dissapointed. My personal opinion is the Samsung S line/Note line have been great phones for years. Not the best a everything but very good overall package. I think the S25 series will build and improve on its predecessors. If you loved the previous S series, you will probobly love the S25 series and conversely if you didn't you won't. I am hopefull for a meaningful improvement in every usage and am sure the cameras, storage and performance will be excellent. Then again, just my opinion. Like 2 Reactions All Quote TheRealDuckofDeath Arena Master • 1w ago ↵ilia.t said: SSamsung had a fantastic year in 2024 thanks to the Galaxy S24 Series, which was its most successful release in a while. Following such a hit is a twofold problem. On the one hand, it raises people’s expectations to a level that’s virtually impossible to meet. On the other hand, it sets the bar for what success looks like extremely high. We can already see that people’s reaction to the Galaxy S25 rumors is more or less lukewarm, and expectations are lowering by the minute. So, do you think the Galaxy S25 is shaping up to be a disappointment? What would make you consider it a success for Samsung? Do you think it has a chance to repeat its predecessor’s success? Share your thoughts below! ... The S25 models are fine. Looks better than any alternatives. The Slim model looks to be the biggest disappointment since Eric Trump. What's the point of this one? Nobody knows. Like 3 Reactions All Quote MariusMarius Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ↵R1ftt said: No more so than the shockingly disappointing iPhone 16 ... Agree. It feels like samsung is still milking s22u.. Like 3 Reactions All Quote JewelyaZ Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ... I will not upgrade my S23 Ultra to the S25 Ultra because they removed the Bluetooth S-pen. There are two ways this can go for me:I find out that my S23 Ultra S-pen WILL work in an S25 Ultra and I hold my nose and buy the 25 once the buzz is off and they've reduced the pricesI upgrade my S23 Ultra to an S24 Ultra at a steep discount once the S25 is on the street and extend the life of my Bluetooth-enabled S-pen.I may be a freak, but I use the S-pen's Bluetooth nearly every day and I'm not going to give it up for some AI bs that I don't care about. It might be cool, and the greater memory and processor speed is great, but the S-pen issue is a deal breaker.Also, how about some COLORS, Samsung? This pale, everything-is-nearly monochrome nonsense is really not working at the price points you're putting forward. I don't drive a silver or white car either. Like Reactions All Quote JewelyaZ Arena Apprentice • 1w ago ↵stferrari said: If not getting everything you want for nothing, everyone will be dissapointed. My personal opinion is the Samsung S line/Note line have been great phones for years. Not the best a everything but very good overall package. I think the S25 series will build and improve on its predecessors. If you loved the previous S series, you will probobly love the S25 series and conversely if you didn't you won't. I am hopefull for a meaningful improvement in every usage and am sure the cameras, storage and performance will be excellent. Then again, just my opinion. ... Removing the Bluetooth from the S-pen and therefore killing it as a remote camera shutter is a HUGE downgrade. I have been Android since the launch of the G1 on T-mo in late 2008 and my first Samsung was an S3. I'm not a n00b and I've spent a truly ridiculous amount of money keeping that computer in my pocket as fast and capable as possible (I don't have the base Ultra, either). But in thinking that nobody really cares about what the S-pen can do, Samsung has made a misstep that I will not forgive with big handfuls of Benjamins.IF I can use an "old" Bluetooth S-pen with the S25 Ultra, I'll consider it when they've been out for 6-8 months and the price drops. If I can't, I will buy a maxed out S24 Ultra for a song and will hang on to it until either Samsung comes to their senses or the thing dies.Yes, I am that stubborn. 