Home Discussions You are here Did the Galaxy S25 meet your expectations? General Galaxy S Series Samsung Ilia Temelkov • Published: Jan 23, 2025, 3:53 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. Ilia Temelkov Phonearena team Original poster • 1d ago ... After months of speculations and excited expectations, Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy S25 Series. Unlike other times, this year the Galaxy Unpacked barely had any surprises and the rumors weren’t the main reason for that. In fact, the Galaxy S25 range is among the smallest updates by Samsung, so the new devices are more of a cosmetic update with improved internals.Was the Galaxy Unpacked a disappointment for you? Did you expect to see something more innovative and different, or the steady, incremental rate of improvement is good enough for you? Do you think Samsung can keep getting away with this type of updates? Share your thoughts about the Galaxy Unpacked 2025! Like 1 Reactions All Quote houseofcortez Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... It's kind of annoying that Samsung keeps the most powerful version to themselves by that I mean the 16GB RAM. That and the less for more, no Bluetooth on the SPen, No SAT connectivity that I know of at least. The One Plus 13 is looking mighty fine right about now. Like 2 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 1d agoedited ... Yes because they are exactly what the leaks said they would be so there were no unreal expectations. I preordered my S25U with 512 mb, got many great freebies (galaxy 3 earbuds and a magnetic case) and still got it cheaper than i could buy a OnePlus 13 with a trade in. I have local authorized Samsung repair centers that I can walk into if the need arose for repairs, it will have one of if not the best phone camera systems, great software and update support, the most durable and vibrant screens, i anticipate very good battery life and screaming fast performance. No one has shown that more than 12gb of RAM would have any positive operational impact and like the vast majority of Ultra users I rarely lake the S Pen out and use it so I could care less about the loss of bluetooth functionality. These are my opinions and respect anyone opinions who differ from mine. If you aren't happy with the S25 line, go buy something else. I am sure Samsung will do just fine. Like 2 Reactions All Quote BTillB Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Extremely disappointed. I can’t understand why they haven’t implemented car crash detection or satellite features. They’re usually ahead when it comes to innovation, so why are they falling behind now? This was by far the most uninspired and lackluster Unpacked event I’ve ever seen.It’s clear they prioritize AI gimmicks over real safety features that actually matter. Like 2 Reactions All Quote kracio Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Samsung stopped innovating and yet again follows apple with incremental ''upgrades''. After Huawei was kicked out from the US market both companies stopped innovating! I have the s24 ultra and was considering buying the S25 ultra until i saw they have removed the Bluetooth options on the S pen. Are you really that cheap Samsung ?!? For me personally this is one of the reasons i owe an ultra device because of the S pen and its functionalities - i know a lot of people dont use it as much but it is so useful ,especially when you want to take pictures and videos - you take it and use it like a Harry Potter's wand and bam ,it does magic.Same camera sensors ,same display with new ''armor'' blablabla ,12 gb of ram for most of us and 16 for selected markets .....A big disappointment! 1450 euros for the same phone from last year ? Hell NO! I ll wait fot the S26 and if this trend continues i ll just drop you like a fly. Disgusting ! Like 1 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 20h ago ↵BTillB said: Extremely disappointed. I can’t understand why they haven’t implemented car crash detection or satellite features. They’re usually ahead when it comes to innovation, so why are they falling behind now? This was by far the most uninspired and lackluster Unpacked event I’ve ever seen.It’s clear they prioritize AI gimmicks over real safety features that actually matter. ... "I can’t understand why they haven’t implemented car crash detection or satellite features"This is bloat IMO. At least with the extra calendar, email, browser, etc. those have the potential to be used everyday. How often do you plan on getting in a car crash or being stranded w/o cell signal? Like 1 Reactions All Quote pimpin83z Arena Legend • 19h ago ↵kracio said: Samsung stopped innovating and yet again follows apple with incremental ''upgrades''. After Huawei was kicked out from the US market both companies stopped innovating! I have the s24 ultra and was considering buying the S25 ultra until i saw they have removed the Bluetooth options on the S pen. Are you really that cheap Samsung ?!? For me personally this is one of the reasons i owe an ultra device because of the S pen and its functionalities - i know a lot of people dont use it as much but it is so useful ,especially when you want to take pictures and videos - you take it and use it like a Harry Potter's wand and bam ,it does magic.Same camera sensors ,same display with new ''armor'' blablabla ,12 gb of ram for most of us and 16 for selected markets .....A big disappointment! 1450 euros for the same phone from last year ? Hell NO! I ll wait fot the S26 and if this trend continues i ll just drop you like a fly. Disgusting ! ... "A big disappointment! 1450 euros for the same phone from last year ?"Are you actually using last years' Galaxy? Like 1 Reactions All Quote cogito Arena Apprentice • 19h ago ↵BTillB said: Extremely disappointed. I can’t understand why they haven’t implemented car crash detection or satellite features. They’re usually ahead when it comes to innovation, so why are they falling behind now? This was by far the most uninspired and lackluster Unpacked event I’ve ever seen.It’s clear they prioritize AI gimmicks over real safety features that actually matter. ... Well said. The fact is that besides the expected newer CPU, hardly anything has changed from the previous model. Samsung is definitely stagnating on the hardware side. Although there are certainly improvements on the software side with oneUI, most of them will be back-ported to older models anyway.I personally had no choice but to go ahead and upgrade my S10e to the S25 given that the S10 has received no updates since June and the battery is showing its age after 6 years of use. If I could have held on longer I would. The main reason I stuck with Samsung isn’t really the incredible new features introduced in the S25 this year (as there weren’t any :-/ ) but rather they seem to be the only device maker who offers long software support while most importantly - is not constantly increasing the size of their small flagship like everyone else seems to be doing. Like 1 Reactions All Quote stferrari Arena Apprentice • 19h ago ↵kracio said: Samsung stopped innovating and yet again follows apple with incremental ''upgrades''. After Huawei was kicked out from the US market both companies stopped innovating! I have the s24 ultra and was considering buying the S25 ultra until i saw they have removed the Bluetooth options on the S pen. Are you really that cheap Samsung ?!? For me personally this is one of the reasons i owe an ultra device because of the S pen and its functionalities - i know a lot of people dont use it as much but it is so useful ,especially when you want to take pictures and videos - you take it and use it like a Harry Potter's wand and bam ,it does magic.Same camera sensors ,same display with new ''armor'' blablabla ,12 gb of ram for most of us and 16 for selected markets .....A big disappointment! 1450 euros for the same phone from last year ? Hell NO! I ll wait fot the S26 and if this trend continues i ll just drop you like a fly. Disgusting ! ... ""I can’t understand why they haven’t implemented car crash detection or satellite features". Just an FYI. Many cars today have crash notification built in as long as your phone is paired with the car and satellite capability is built into the hardware and can be enabled by your carrier (i.e. T-mobile is rolling it out now). Like Reactions All Quote ATPaine Arena Apprentice • 15h ago ... When T-Mobile offered me $500 for my old Pixel 6 Pro in a trade, it was a done deal for me. Since I have a 35mm camera, no need for the great zoom, and I wouldn't use a stylus, so I pre-ordered the S25 plus with 512 gb. I hope for it to be my phone for the next four years. Yes, greatly looking forward to it. Like 1 Reactions All Quote
