Are camera phones worthed it if you aren't a photographer?

Question

Kacheman • Published: Jun 04, 2025, 2:24 PM

Arena Apprentice

Join the discussion

Kacheman

Arena Apprentice

Original poster • 3d ago

...

I have been searching for a phone that can make the best photos ever in the lovely tiny package of a smartphone. I've been looking at the Xiaomi 15 ultra since it came out, and now I'm wondering what everyone's thoughts are on this matter:

Is a camera centric phone a decent choice for non-photographers like me?

(I am familiar with the pro mode, I know some things about it, but the pro mode I have on this phone doesn't always display EV right, mostly too dark)

Stanislav Serbezov

Phonearena team • 2d ago

...

I don't think that camera-centric phones are for photographers only. You can enjoy the entire experience as a tech enthusiast, and your photos will just be a bit better. To me, the real positive here is that you might actually get hooked and try to learn photography. It's a real fun skill!

Boris Chterev

Phonearena team • 2d agoedited

...

Camera-centric phones are generally not for photographers anyway, so the short answer is - yes.Despite all their marketing claims, phones are still light-years away from even the cheapest 'proper cameras' and no one would seriously consider using one on a paid job. There a plenty of videos on YouTube of people replicating 'professional' results on their phone, but that's really just for content and to prove a point. Let's just say that if your wedding photographer shows up with an iPhone and nothing else, you should be worried.So the bottom line is that if you like photography but you're not being paid for it - camera phones are an excellent choice to play around with as a hobby without spending thousands on specialized gear. Chances are you will catch the bug and upgrade to a mirrorless camera at some point anyway, but it's a good place to start.

TheRealDuckofDeath

Arena Master • 2d ago

↵Kacheman said:

I have been searching for a phone that can make the best photos ever in the lovely tiny package of a smartphone. I've been looking at the Xiaomi 15 ultra since it came out, and now I'm wondering what everyone's thoughts are on this matter:

Is a camera centric phone a decent choice for non-photographers like me?

(I am familiar with the pro mode, I know some things about it, but the pro mode I have on this phone doesn't always display EV right, mostly too dark)

...

Like others say. A camera phone is nowhere near a camera replacement. They all lie through their teeth when they label them "pro" and brainwash influencers and consumers into thinking a "pro" phone is similar to a real camera. There is no similarities. The mostest "pro" phone sells you heavily post processed low quality imagery. They've gotten quite good at faking it on generic subjects, but they all fail miserably when the software can't figure it out. Meanwhile, the amount of "excess" detail you get on a real camera, thanks to the lens size, will baffle 99% of all smartphone users. Even on the cheapest system cameras out there, costing a third of what people pays for "pro" smartphones.So, my personal advice is, as always, if you are interested in photography look into getting a budget friendly APS-C camera. Hey, the latest Canon APS-C camera even uses the same lens mount as their fancier enthusiast cameras these days. Which makes it a lot easier to take the dive into photography and not worrying about having to buy all lenses again if you get more serious about photography.
I have been searching for a phone that can make the best photos ever in the lovely tiny package of a smartphone. I've been looking at the Xiaomi 15 ultra since it came out, and now I'm wondering what everyone's thoughts are on this matter:
Is a camera centric phone a decent choice for non-photographers like me?
(I am familiar with the pro mode, I know some things about it, but the pro mode I have on this phone doesn't always display EV right, mostly too dark)