Discover the artistic world of Meow Wolf through Walkabout Mini Golf VR’s latest DLC



So, what's the scoop on this new DLC? Imagine stepping into a portal that leads you to Numina: a world brimming with kaleidoscopic wonders and experimental fun. This isn't just your regular mini-golf course: we're talking 36 holes split between Easy and Hard modes, teeming with collectible golf balls and even a special putter.



And it gets better: you can dress up your avatar in Meow Wolf-themed styles! This course is rich with vibrant creatures, colorful flora, and mysterious portals, packed with gameplay mechanics.



Just a quick heads up guys: this amazing DLC is only available if you already have purchased the base game, so make sure you've got it in your library before diving into this latest DLC!















Oh, just in case you are new to Walkabout Mini Golf concept: it’s a super-fun VR mini-golf game, that you can play alone, go head-to-head with someone online or gather up to eight friends in a private room for a mini-golf party. It’s up to you.



Check out the key highlights of Walkabout Mini Golf VR's new Meow Wolf course:



36 new holes : the course features 18 easy and 18 hard holes for varied skill levels.

: the course features 18 easy and 18 hard holes for varied skill levels. Avatar customization : new options for personalizing player avatars.

: new options for personalizing player avatars. Technical improvements : updates and fixes for enhanced gameplay on past and future courses.

: updates and fixes for enhanced gameplay on past and future courses. Artistic flora : 57 uniquely designed plant species.

: 57 uniquely designed plant species. Animated creatures : 12 distinct character rigs and 33 animated creatures enrich the environment.

: 12 distinct character rigs and 33 animated creatures enrich the environment. Quest 1 sunsetting : Quest 1 users are limited to multiplayer with other Quest 1 devices, ending backward compatibility.

: Quest 1 users are limited to multiplayer with other Quest 1 devices, ending backward compatibility. Quest 3 optimization

Now, about this Meow Wolf course: from the trailer and player buzz, it seems like a fantastic blend of art and play. I haven't tried it myself yet, but the visuals? Absolutely stunning! With its unique design and creatures, it feels like you're stepping into another world. And the Meow Wolf DLC costs only $3.99.



