Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Discover the artistic world of Meow Wolf through Walkabout Mini Golf VR’s latest DLC

Discover the artistic world of Meow Wolf through Walkabout Mini Golf VR’s latest DLC
Walkabout Mini Golf VR has just hit a hole-in-one with its latest release and let me tell you, it's something special. In a fantastic collaboration with the artistically innovative Meow Wolf, Walkabout Mini Golf has unveiled its 23rd course, and it appears to be a vibrant voyage into a universe where mini-golf meets mesmerizing art.

So, what's the scoop on this new DLC? Imagine stepping into a portal that leads you to Numina: a world brimming with kaleidoscopic wonders and experimental fun. This isn't just your regular mini-golf course: we're talking 36 holes split between Easy and Hard modes, teeming with collectible golf balls and even a special putter.
 
And it gets better: you can dress up your avatar in Meow Wolf-themed styles! This course is rich with vibrant creatures, colorful flora, and mysterious portals, packed with gameplay mechanics.
 
Just a quick heads up guys: this amazing DLC is only available if you already have purchased the base game, so make sure you've got it in your library before diving into this latest DLC!


Video Thumbnail


Oh, just in case you are new to Walkabout Mini Golf concept: it’s a super-fun VR mini-golf game, that you can play alone, go head-to-head with someone online or gather up to eight friends in a private room for a mini-golf party. It’s up to you.

Check out the key highlights of Walkabout Mini Golf VR's new Meow Wolf course:

  • 36 new holes: the course features 18 easy and 18 hard holes for varied skill levels.
  • Avatar customization: new options for personalizing player avatars.
  • Technical improvements: updates and fixes for enhanced gameplay on past and future courses.
  • Artistic flora: 57 uniquely designed plant species.
  • Animated creatures: 12 distinct character rigs and 33 animated creatures enrich the environment.
  • Quest 1 sunsetting: Quest 1 users are limited to multiplayer with other Quest 1 devices, ending backward compatibility.
  • Quest 3 optimization: enhanced performance and visuals, optimized to operate at 90Hz.

Now, about this Meow Wolf course: from the trailer and player buzz, it seems like a fantastic blend of art and play. I haven't tried it myself yet, but the visuals? Absolutely stunning! With its unique design and creatures, it feels like you're stepping into another world. And the Meow Wolf DLC costs only $3.99.

If any of you have given it a whirl, let us know in the comments! Was it as immersive as it looks? Your thoughts and experiences would be awesome to hear, especially for those of us still on the fence about diving in.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Popular stories

Beat Saber's latest update brings a secret new feature exclusive to Quest 3 owners
Beat Saber's latest update brings a secret new feature exclusive to Quest 3 owners
Lego Bricktales is out on Meta Quest and yes, it lets you build Lego in MR
Lego Bricktales is out on Meta Quest and yes, it lets you build Lego in MR
How to adjust the IPD on Meta Quest 3: VR hard to focus on, makes you dizzy? Try this!
How to adjust the IPD on Meta Quest 3: VR hard to focus on, makes you dizzy? Try this!
The Quest 3 made it to the top 5 spot in Steam's charts, so when will it dethrone the Quest 2?
The Quest 3 made it to the top 5 spot in Steam's charts, so when will it dethrone the Quest 2?
Mirror, mirror on the wall, Is Meta's Mirror Lake the coolest VR concept of them all?
Mirror, mirror on the wall, Is Meta's Mirror Lake the coolest VR concept of them all?
AirLink vs Steam Link vs Virtual Desktop – which to choose for Meta Quest PCVR?
AirLink vs Steam Link vs Virtual Desktop – which to choose for Meta Quest PCVR?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

AirLink vs Steam Link vs Virtual Desktop – which to choose for Meta Quest PCVR?
AirLink vs Steam Link vs Virtual Desktop – which to choose for Meta Quest PCVR?
Get ready for a VR race through space in Thrasher, which follows Thumper's legacy
Get ready for a VR race through space in Thrasher, which follows Thumper's legacy
The Pico 4 finally gets a proper YouTube app, years after the Quest 2 did
The Pico 4 finally gets a proper YouTube app, years after the Quest 2 did
New report says Apple may be aiming to get the Vision Pro 'out the door' by January 2024
New report says Apple may be aiming to get the Vision Pro 'out the door' by January 2024
Mirror, mirror on the wall, Is Meta's Mirror Lake the coolest VR concept of them all?
Mirror, mirror on the wall, Is Meta's Mirror Lake the coolest VR concept of them all?
Wait, Meta is actually happy that Steam Link exists? Now, that’s a win for everyone!
Wait, Meta is actually happy that Steam Link exists? Now, that’s a win for everyone!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless