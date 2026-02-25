Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store!
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: the upgrade we wanted?

Are the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro a true-to-heart improvement?

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Why you can trust PhoneArena
25+ Years of Experience
4146 Product Reviews
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Graphic comparing the designs of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
No more glowsticks | Image by Samsung
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 4 Pro were just announced and, on paper, it looks like Samsung has addressed a lot of pain points.

New design, new fit, promises of a new sound, and possibly multi-connectivity across your Android devices.

Here’s what we know and how they will compare to the old Galaxy Buds 3 Pro:

Table of contents:

Grab the Galaxy Buds 4 at Samsung

$179 99
The standard Galaxy Buds 4 have just been announced. The earbuds come with an improved design and better audio quality, making them a great pick for many. Pre-order yours at Samsung.com.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro at Samsung

$249 99
If you're looking for Pro-grade Samsung and a super-comfortable design, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are the ones for you. The earbuds stand out with ANC performance and Galaxy AI features. The best part? You can now pre-order a pair at the Samsung Store.
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: save $60

$189 99
$249 99
$60 off (24%)
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are available for $60 off at the official store. The good news is you don't have to provide any trade-in to take advantage of the promo.
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: 24% off at Amazon

$60 off (24%)
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are also available at Amazon. Right now, both colors arrive for $60 off its original price. The earbuds ship with a two-year warranty.
Buy at Amazon


Galaxy Buds 4 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 3 Pro specs:


Galaxy Buds 4 ProGalaxy Buds 3 Pro
Color optionsBlack, White, Pink GoldBlack, Silver
AudioDual driver:
11 mm woofer
5.5 mm planar tweeter		Dual driver:
10.5 mm
6.1 mm planar tweeter
CodecsSSC, SSC UHQ, AAC
SBC, LC3		SSC, SSC UHQ, AAC
SBC, LC3
ConnectivityBluetooth 6.1
Auto-switch (Samsung account)		Bluetooth 5.4
Auto-switch (Samsung account)
Battery lifeANC On:
Buds - 6 hours
With case - 26 hours
ANC Off:
Buds - 7 hours
With case - 30 hours		ANC On:
Buds - 6 hours
With case - 26 hours
ANC Off:
Buds - 7 hours
With case - 30 hours
Ingress protectionIP57IP57


Galaxy Buds 4 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 3 Pro design


The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are, again, buds with stems — unlike older models like the Buds 2 that were stemless. However, the new design is refined to look more tech-y and elegant, compared to the tacky plastic with glowing LED that was controversial on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Now, the Buds 4 Pro have a flat stem, covered by a layer of brushed metal on the outside. The stems are still used to control audio — pinch for multimedia control and swipe for volume levels, just like on the Buds 3 Pro. There’s an added tactile groove to make it easier to find the exact pinch area by hand.

Overall, the new model looks slightly smaller, more elegant, and definitely shows higher build quality. The plastic Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with their misaligned seals instantly look inferior.

Samsung says it used more than 100 million ear scan data points and 10,000 virtual simulations to find the perfect fit for the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. That’s music to my ears, as I do have trouble keeping most earbuds in. And while the Buds 3 Pro were comfortable, they did have a tendency to slip out of my ears specifically.

The fit of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro is pretty good so far. They do lock in and don’t fall out. Even if I purposefully knock one slightly off position. They do apply slight pressure to the back of my ears, though, so I will be careful to watch for ear fatigue. In fairness, the AirPods Pro 3 also apply some pressure, but I was able to wear those for hours on end — hoping to get the same from the Galaxies.

The charging case design is now horizontal, made to lay flat instead of you having to insert the buds in vertically, like it was on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. And, unlike the previous model, the Buds 4 Pro are not facing away from each other in the new case, which was honestly a baffling design decision on the 3 series. Ultimately, getting the new buds from the case and inside your ears should take much less fiddling (and drops).

The lid is still transparent, which looks nice for sure, but still raises concerns about how it’s going to look after the plastic accumulates some scratches.

While the buds themselves have IP57 ratings — meaning they can keep bigger dust particles out, and can survive a dip in a puddle — the cases themselves do not.

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Sound and ANC


Samsung did say it is aware of how important sound quality is for users looking to buy new earbuds. Which is why the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro sound system was reworked again.

It’s still a two-way speaker system with a dynamic woofer and planar tweeter. The woofer has grown a bit — to 11 mm, from 10.5 mm on the Buds 3 Pro. But the planar tweeter has shrunk to 5.5 mm from 6.1 mm.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing, as acoustics and tuning still play a huge role. In fact, even the dual-driver spec shouldn’t wow you by itself until you get to hear the actual result.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro did have the tendency to have a boosted bass, carved-out mids, and a sibilance in the highs that wasn’t harsh per se, but still hard to dial out without killing the earbuds’ clarity or excitedness.

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro sound instantly better. The bass isn’t tamed, but it’s slightly more focused, reducing the feeling of “spillover” that makes music a bit mushy. The presence in the highs is extended but also not as harsh as on the Buds 3 Pro. This, combined with the superior fit, makes me pick the Buds 4 Pro over the older model every time I reach towards the earphones table.

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro come with a new Adaptive ANC 2.0. Instead of using a few pre-set algorithms, like the Adaptive ANC in the Buds 3 Pro, it will actively monitor your environmental noises and tune itself to attack the specific frequencies it needs to.

In fairness, both buds have pretty good noise cancelation. I do feel like it’s a bit deeper on the Buds 4 Pro. But, again, that could also be the improved fit providing a better mechanical isolation to begin with.

Otherwise, both sets come with Adaptive EQ, which monitors earbud placement and ear shape to fine-tune the frequency response. I tested it by knocking the buds out of position, and I did indeed hear them auto-adjust their bass. It seemed more dramatic on the Buds 4 Pro.

The Galaxy Wearable app still has a custom EQ for you to fine-tune to your needs for both these models.

If you are rocking a Samsung phone, you will get to enjoy the Samsung Seamless Codec, for a 24-bit, 96 kHz sound quality. For any other phones, both these buds support AAC, and I dare argue that few people will be able to hear a difference.

Voice calls


The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro now support dual-band Bluetooth for voice calls, if you have them paired to a Samsung phone. It should be able to beam clearer voice, covering frequencies all the way up to 16 kHz. That’s higher than you even need to go, which is typically 10 kHz. It should make your voice clearer with better representation of sounds like “s”, “f”, “th”, et cetera.

For non-Samsung phones, it still supports LC3, which is leaps better than the old SBC codec for calls.

To be fair, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro also already supported LC3, so it’d be interesting to test how much of an improvement the new dual-band Bluetooth transmission is.

As for the hardware, both of these Pro models are equipped with high signal-to-noise ratio microphones, to assist the software noise reduction from the very source.

Special features


Nod and shake — taking a page off the AirPods’ book, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will now be able to accept or reject calls via a head nod or shake, respectively. It is currently unknown if this will be added to the Buds 3 Pro via an update.

What the Buds 3 Pro did have, though, was voice commands, such as “next song”, “volume up”, et cetera. These were surprisingly handy while carrying two bags of groceries and I see no reason they wouldn’t also be on the Buds 4 Pro.

Dual AI support — on the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, you will be able to call up both Gemini and Bixby by just uttering the assistant’s name. No need to select one or the other in settings. Worth noting, that feature will be off by default, so your buds won’t be actively listening for AI prompts straight from the box.

Recommended For You

Live Interpreter — this feature is present on the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and is coming to the Buds 4 Pro. It actively translates 22 languages, whether it be a real-world conversation or a phone call. They do need a Galaxy phone to process the translations, though.

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 3 Pro connectivity


The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro come with Bluetooth 6.1, which is brand-new — introduced in May of 2025. It’s more of a “behind the scenes” update that improves device handshake stability and offloads work from the processor to keep things running smoothly. BT 6 before it was focused on improving spatial audio and energy efficiency.

But it also has privacy updates that’d make it harder for malicious actors to track your Bluetooth devices, all the while it improves the speed and responsiveness of “SmartThings Find” features.

Ironically, the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro case does not have an embedded speaker to make that “Find My” process easier.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are on the Bluetooth 5.4 standard, which still can’t be called “old”, at the rate at which wireless audio is moving. It’s still a dominant high-end standard, and some new earbuds don’t even launch with 5.4.

It’s worth noting that both of these models don’t support the LDAC codec. While AAC is a perfectly good option for energy-efficiency and sound quality, some users swear by their LDAC. However, if you do own a Samsung phone, you should be happy with the Samsung Seamless Codec with 24-bit, 96 kHz audio.

Multi-device


Samsung is trying to walk a fine line between creating its own ecosystem but also not looking to offend a market that is now much more interested in “open” devices that don’t lock you in.

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro did not have Bluetooth multipoint, which is more or less an industry standard nowadays. That’s the tech that allows you to connect to two devices simultaneously, and not need to fiddle with Bluetooth settings when you want to swap from your phone to your laptop.

They did feature seamless connectivity if all your devices happened to be Samsung-made — like Apple and its AirPods.

But there was also a secret feature — any Android phone with the Galaxy Wearable app on it and your Samsung account logged in could seamlessly swap to them. Well, it did require you to open the app and tap on the earbuds, but it’s still infinitely more convenient than swapping Bluetooth pairings.

The Galaxy Buds 4 Pro also have this feature, and this time Samsung seems to be putting a little bit more emphasis on it. Just to make sure it’s not a secret.

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 3 Pro battery life


The in-bud batteries on the Buds 4 Pro have grown to 61 mAh from 53 mAh, but battery life specs have not changed. Despite the new Bluetooth standard used, too.

So, for both of these models Samsung says: 6 hours from the buds with ANC on, 7 hours with it off. With the case, it's 26 hours total with ANC on, 30 hours with it off.

Galaxy Buds 4 Pro vs Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: should you upgrade?


Right now, things are looking up for the Buds 4 Pro. I have been wearing them for a full day with minimal ear fatigue, and I haven't touched the custom EQ yet. I know I am not reaching for the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro over these...

If you like your Buds 3 Pro and have adjusted your EQ just right, they are still a fine pair of earbuds. There's technically no rush to upgrade, though it'd be nice. And for new shoppers — I recommend the new Galaxy Buds 4 Pro model. 



Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/106-200/Preslav-K.webp
Preslav Kateliev Senior Reviews Writer
Preslav, a member of the PhoneArena team since 2014, is a mobile technology enthusiast with a penchant for integrating tech into his hobbies and work. Whether it's writing articles on an iPad Pro, recording band rehearsals with multiple phones, or exploring the potential of mobile gaming through services like GeForce Now and Steam Link, Preslav's approach is hands-on and innovative. His balanced perspective allows him to appreciate both Android and iOS ecosystems, focusing on performance, camera quality, and user experience over brand loyalty.
Read the latest from Preslav Kateliev

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Apple kicks off production testing of the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
T-Mobile is all in on the next hot thing, and customers will reap the rewards
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless