OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 11: Expectations

Today we're going to pit the upcoming OnePlus 13 against the hugely successful OnePlus 11. This might seem like a strange comparison, but it makes a lot of sense, especially for OnePlus 11 owners looking to upgrade.



OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 11 expected differences:

Design and Display Quality

Growing bigger





OnePlus 13 , but there are hints that point toward a larger device. The display is expected to be 6.82 inches, as opposed to the 6.7-inch panel in the OnePlus 11, and the curvature will also be less pronounced, leading to a wider device.



The design is yet to be revealed, even though there's one official real-life picture that OnePlus shared. It shows only the front of the OnePlus 13 , and in the era of all-screen devices, it doesn't reveal much. We know that the curved sides are very subtle and that there's a punch-hole camera in the center. Overall, the design looks similar to the OnePlus 11, but the camera bump is still a mystery.



We also don't expect any exotic materials for the OnePlus 13 chassis; it will most likely follow the same aluminum and glass route as previous OnePlus models. That said, we might get a different treatment for the back glass.



Moving to the displays of both devices, according to the latest rumors, the OnePlus 13 will come equipped with a 6.82-inch OLED LTPO display with a resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels. In comparison, the OnePlus 11 has a 6.7-inch screen with a very similar resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels. Both of these are LTPO and can go up to 120Hz refresh rate, but we expect the OnePlus 13 to be brighter. In our display test, the OnePlus 11 managed to shine with 734 nits, which by 2024 standards is not that bright. Stay tuned for some hard numbers and our display test comparison soon.



Performance and Software

Latest and greatest





OnePlus 13 will most likely come with the latest and greatest Qualcomm silicon, namely the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. And while we still don't know how this new chip will perform inside the OnePlus 13 , initial benchmarks suggest that it will be a powerhouse.



The OnePlus 11, on the other hand, features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which will be two generations old once the new flagship arrives. The biggest difference, however, won't be in raw performance, despite the expected gap in benchmarks.



Even though the OnePlus 11 features a two-year old chipset, the real-life day-to-day experience probably won't be that different. Where things will differ is AI. We expect some new and clever tricks in that regard from the OnePlus 13 , but everything is still under wraps.



The new OnePlus flagship could also land with



Regarding the RAM situation, there's a rumored 24GB RAM version of the OnePlus 13 , while the OnePlus 11 can be bought with "only" 16GB of RAM max.



Camera Sony prowess?

OnePlus 13 camera info comes from leaks and rumors, so take it with a grain of salt. However, more and more sources point toward an upgrade, mainly concerning the sensors. We expect the OnePlus 13 to feature a triple camera system consisting of a main, ultrawide, and telephoto cameras, all boasting 50MP sensors under the lenses - a Sony LYT808 for the wide-angle, a Sony IMX882 for the ultra-wide angle, and a telephoto camera probably using an OmniVision sensor under a periscope zoom system.



The OnePlus 11 is a known entity here; the phone features a 50MP main camera sensor, a Sony IMX890 sensor. The ultra-wide camera sensor is a 48MP with macro capabilities, and the third rear camera is a 2X zoom lens—no periscope magic, but still great for portrait shots.



Battery Life and Charging Advantage OnePlus 13

There are some persistent rumors about the OnePlus 13 's battery, and each one of them points toward a pretty substantial capacity. We expect the OnePlus 13 to feature a 6,000 mAh cell, which could result in much better battery life, especially compared to the OnePlus 11.



The latter comes equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, and this 1,000 difference will most likely translate into battery life. The Charging situation is unclear at the moment, the OnePlus 11 already has a pretty fast 100W wired charging, and we'll have to wait and see if the OnePlus 13 will bring upgrades. The latest rumors say the phone will retain the 100W wired and 50W wireless charging from the previous generations.



We'll have to wait and see, and, of course, stay tuned for battery benchmarks and overall battery estimate once we've done testing the OnePlus 13 .





Specs Comparison





Here's a quick specs comparison between the two phones. If you want to delve deeper, check out our full OnePlus 13 vs OnePlus 11 specs comparison on PhoneArena.





*rumored specs

Which one should you buy?





This is still a preliminary comparison, but even at this early point in time, we can safely say that the OnePlus 13 is the better choice here. Not only will it come with substantial upgrades in the hardware department, camera, and battery, but it probably will bring some software magic onboard as well.



What about the OnePlus 11 then? Well, if you find one for cheap, maybe you can use it as a backup phone or a second device. In terms of upgrading, if you already own the OnePlus 11, the new OnePlus 13 is a great device to upgrade to.



