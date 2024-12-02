Save $500 on OnePlus Open!
OnePlus 13 reportedly going global alongside Galaxy S25 release in January

OnePlus
OnePlus 13 phones in different colors
OnePlus has always enjoyed a reputation of giving Samsung and Apple a run for their money but it seems the company is taking an even bolder step come next year. Though OnePlus has launched its flagships close to the competition in the past, this time it is allegedly doing so right alongside Samsung.

Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy S25 phones in January of 2025 and apparently we’ll also see the OnePlus 13 series go global that month too. OnePlus is also reportedly launching a new watch and a new pair of wireless earbuds alongside its newest flagship phones.


OnePlus's Indian website is even showing a rough timeline for the phone's release, further giving credence to this claim.

It makes sense to not give the competitors too much time to swipe a huge chunk of the market share. And, as always, the OnePlus 13 is a powerhouse of a phone that can confidently go toe to toe with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Some of its specifications worth mentioning include:

  • 6.82 inch display with a peak brightness of 4,500 nits
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
  • Up to 24 GB of RAM
  • 6,000 mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging
  • 8K recording

That’s enough goodies to get any phone enthusiast’s mouth watering.

Samsung better watch out. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung better watch out. | Image credit — PhoneArena

The OnePlus 13 — which launched in China last month — isn’t the only expected phone from the company. A OnePlus 13R, which will be a budget version, should also be making an appearance.

Some people have conjectured that OnePlus will debut its phones before Samsung and there might be some merit to that deduction. Samsung is a big name: if it shows off new phones many will go out and buy said phones that very same day. But if OnePlus has shown off its newest phones before then consumers actually stop and compare and some might give OnePlus a try instead.

If the Chinese version is anything to go by then the OnePlus 13 will cost around $610. Add to that the fact that future Galaxy phones may see a significant price hike and OnePlus begins looking like a very enticing option.

Even if it has to endure price hikes of its own for the same reason as Samsung.
