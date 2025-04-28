Intro





The iPhone 17 Pro is right around the corner, so it's time to see how it stacks against its distant and not-so-distant relatives. Today we're going to pit the iPhone 17 Pro against the iPhone 15 Pro , with the latter being now almost two years old.





This preliminary comparison is still based on leaks, rumors, and our experience in the industry, but we're aiming to answer the most important question. Is it time to upgrade, and is it worth waiting for the iPhone 17 Pro.













Design and Size

A radical change?









When it comes to design, Apple is normally pretty conservative with the changes. Not this time. The company is expected to bring the biggest design change in years, and if we're to believe the leaked CAD renders and dummies, the back of the iPhone 17 Pro will look rather different from the iPhone 15 Pro .





The main difference is the new camera housing on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro, which is expected to stretch from side to side and look reminiscent of the Pixel's latest design. The iPhone 15 Pro relies on the old square camera bump design.









*speculated or rumored



When it comes to size and weight, we don't expect major differences. The iPhone 17 Pro metrics in this section are still a mystery, but given the bigger screen, the phone should be just a tad larger and heavier than the iPhone 15 Pro .





There's a difference in building materials - the iPhone 15 Pro was the first iPhone to feature grade 5 titanium, and the latest rumors suggest that Apple might revert to an aluminum frame for the iPhone 17 Pro.



Let's quickly list the color expectations for the iPhone 17 Pro versus what we have available on the iPhone 15 Pro . There's only one speculated color regarding the iPhone 17 Pro at the moment. Let's quickly list the color expectations for thePro versus what we have available on the. There's only one speculated color regarding thePro at the moment.





*speculated or rumored





Bigger but more efficient





iPhone 17 Pro follows in the footsteps of the previous model, which means that it will most likely be the same 6.3-inch ProMotion screen as the one on the iPhone 15 Pro , on the other hand, was the last "Pro" with a 6.1-inch display, featuring a slightly different resolution but landing at the same pixel density at around 460 PPI. The display of thePro follows in the footsteps of the previous model, which means that it will most likely be the same 6.3-inch ProMotion screen as the one on the iPhone 16 Pro . The, on the other hand, was the last "Pro" with a 6.1-inch display, featuring a slightly different resolution but landing at the same pixel density at around 460 PPI.









*speculated or rumored





iPhone 17 Pro is expected to get the 120Hz ProMotion treatment with a resolution of 1206 x 2622 pixels. There's also rumors of a new display tech called ThePro is expected to get the 120Hz ProMotion treatment with a resolution of 1206 x 2622 pixels. There's also rumors of a new display tech called called LDTEE (Low-dielectric TEE), which will supposedly offer better efficiency and durability.





Another potential difference is the rumored M14 material being used on the iPhone 17 Pro. This might boost the brightness of the new model to 3000 nits peak, if we're to believe the latest rumors on the subject.





Performance and Software

3nm on both, probably





Unsurprisingly, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be equipped with the new Apple A19 Pro chip. There were some rumors suggesting that Apple will manufacture this silicon on a 2nm node, but the latest info talks about an improved 3nm manufacturing technology.





The iPhone 15 Pro comes with the A17 Pro, which is made on a 3nm node, and still offers plenty of raw power to tackle all day-to-day tasks, and even the most power-intense applications.





iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature 12GB of RAM, and this upgrade might have something to do with iPhone 15 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM. There's a potential upgrade in the RAM department - thePro is expected to feature 12GB of RAM, and this upgrade might have something to do with Apple Intelligence and on-device AI computations. In comparison, thecomes with 8GB of RAM.





*speculated or rumored



In terms of software, the iPhone 17 Pro will launch with iOS 19 is rumored to have improved privacy features and enhanced customization options. And of course, being a newer device, the iPhone 17 Pro will be supported longer. In terms of software, thePro will launch with iOS 19 , and we expect some significant UI improvements for the first time in years. Additionally,is rumored to have improved privacy features and enhanced customization options. And of course, being a newer device, thePro will be supported longer.



Camera

Telephoto changes









Apple went through some changes in the telephoto department of the iPhone Pro models in the past couple of generations. The iPhone 15 Pro comes with a 3x telephoto camera. Then last year Apple upgraded that to the same tetraprism optics found on the Pro Max model, featuring 5x zoom.





*speculated or rumored



With the iPhone 17 Pro, however, we might be in for another change - the telephoto camera is expected to receive a boost in megapixel count - to 48MP. No tetraprism, though, and the expected optical zoom is down to 3.5x. The ultrawide camera has also been upgraded to a 48MP sensor last year, and the iPhone 17 Pro will carry this one over, meaning it has an advantage over the old 12MP ultrawide on the iPhone 15 Pro .



The front camera is expected to get an upgrade in pixel count as well. The iPhone 15 Pro comes equipped with a 12MP selfie camera, while the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to double the pixel count and introduce a new 24MP front snapper. The front camera is expected to get an upgrade in pixel count as well. Thea 12MP selfie camera, while thePro is expected to double the pixel count and introduce a new 24MP front snapper.





Battery Life and Charging

Slightly bumped up charging speeds?





We don't know much about the battery capacity of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro, as Apple never list the exact numbers anyway. We expect the capacity to be either carried over the last generation, or slightly upgraded. This would mean s slight advantage over the iPhone 15 Pro , as Apple overhauled the battery of the Pro after the 15, due to the bigger screen size that came with the iPhone 16 Pro .





*speculated or rumored



In terms of charging, an area that has long been a source of frustration for Apple fans, we expect that the iPhone 17 Pro will increase wired charging speed to 35W. We don't know whether this will translate into faster charging or not, but will do our tests and see what's what when the phone lands in our lab. The iPhone 15 Pro charges from 0% to 100% in 1 hour 42 minutes.





Specs Comparison





Here's a quick (preliminary) specs comparison between the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro :





*rumored or speculated





Summary





If you're looking to upgrade from the iPhone 15 Pro , the iPhone 17 Pro might offer enough upgrades to justify this decision. It has new camera tech—the telephoto is expected to be a 48MP camera, and the ultrawide is also better compared to the one on the iPhone 15 Pro .



The battery will most likely be bigger, and there's a change in design as well. Couple this with the latest A19 Pro silicon and the potentially faster charging, and there are more than enough reasons to upgrade. One problem might be the asking price, as with the recent turmoil around Trump's tariffs, we don't know how much the iPhone 17 Pro will cost.



We will update this comparison with benchmarks, tests, and camera samples once we have the iPhone 17 Pro in our hands.



