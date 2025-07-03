Samsung's exclusive phone colors are causing repair delays and customers aren’t happy
Getting that limited-edition shade? You might want to think twice.
Samsung’s eye-catching and colorful limited-edition phone finishes may look great in your hand, but they might not be so pretty when it’s time for repairs.
According to a recent user report on Reddit, getting a Galaxy flagship fixed in one of Samsung’s exclusive online-only colorways can result in significant delays — even for those with Samsung Care+ coverage.
Trouble in Icy Blue
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 in its Icy Blue shade. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The issue came to light when a Galaxy Z Fold 5 owner attempted to get their Icy Blue model serviced at an authorized uBreakiFix location for a network-related issue.
The service center didn’t have matching replacement parts in stock, and neither did any of the nearby centers. A technician offered to use a different-colored part, but there was a snag: a Samsung Care rep confirmed that the device wouldn’t activate if the housing color didn’t match (ridiculous...).
Eventually, Samsung offered a replacement unit with a $99 deductible — later reduced to $1 — but even then, the replacement came in a completely different color.
Samsung Care Plus can’t always save you
What’s surprising here is that this happened despite the user having Samsung Care Plus, the company’s premium support package that promises “complete peace of mind” for accidental damage and repairs. In theory, it should cover issues like this without much hassle. In practice, it seems your peace of mind might depend on what color you picked at checkout.
Scrolling through the Reddit thread, you’ll find other users sharing the same frustration — especially those who opted for flashy, exclusive finishes like Coral Red or Titanium Jadegreen. Replacement parts for these shades just don’t seem to be widely stocked either.
What to expect at Unpacked
Samsung's visual teaser for the Unpacked event on July 9. | Image credit — Samsung
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 at next week’s Unpacked event — and leaks point to an exclusive Mint Green color option being available for both.
Based on the aforementioned repair experiences, though, that color could come with complications down the road. If you care about fast and painless service, sticking with the standard colorways might be the smarter call here.
At the end of the day, the bold colors are a fun way to make your phone stand out. But if Samsung can’t support them properly after the sale even with Care Plus coverage, then maybe it’s time to rethink how exclusive these shades really should be.
A question of popularity
It’s hard not to see this as a reflection of sales volume. Samsung’s exclusive online finishes are only available through its website, which likely limits how many are sold. That lower volume makes it understandable (but still frustrating) that replacement parts aren’t as readily available.
