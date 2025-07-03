Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Samsung's exclusive phone colors are causing repair delays and customers aren’t happy

Getting that limited-edition shade? You might want to think twice.

1comment
Samsung
Customer and Samsung representative talking at a display table with multiple Galaxy devices and a Samsung Care+ screen in the background.
Samsung’s eye-catching and colorful limited-edition phone finishes may look great in your hand, but they might not be so pretty when it’s time for repairs.

According to a recent user report on Reddit, getting a Galaxy flagship fixed in one of Samsung’s exclusive online-only colorways can result in significant delays — even for those with Samsung Care+ coverage.

Trouble in Icy Blue



The issue came to light when a Galaxy Z Fold 5 owner attempted to get their Icy Blue model serviced at an authorized uBreakiFix location for a network-related issue.

The service center didn’t have matching replacement parts in stock, and neither did any of the nearby centers. A technician offered to use a different-colored part, but there was a snag: a Samsung Care rep confirmed that the device wouldn’t activate if the housing color didn’t match (ridiculous...).

Eventually, Samsung offered a replacement unit with a $99 deductible — later reduced to $1 — but even then, the replacement came in a completely different color.

Would you still pick an exclusive Samsung color knowing repairs might be harder?

Vote View Result


Samsung Care Plus can’t always save you


What’s surprising here is that this happened despite the user having Samsung Care Plus, the company’s premium support package that promises “complete peace of mind” for accidental damage and repairs. In theory, it should cover issues like this without much hassle. In practice, it seems your peace of mind might depend on what color you picked at checkout.

Scrolling through the Reddit thread, you’ll find other users sharing the same frustration — especially those who opted for flashy, exclusive finishes like Coral Red or Titanium Jadegreen. Replacement parts for these shades just don’t seem to be widely stocked either.

What to expect at Unpacked



Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 at next week’s Unpacked event — and leaks point to an exclusive Mint Green color option being available for both.

Based on the aforementioned repair experiences, though, that color could come with complications down the road. If you care about fast and painless service, sticking with the standard colorways might be the smarter call here.

A question of popularity


It’s hard not to see this as a reflection of sales volume. Samsung’s exclusive online finishes are only available through its website, which likely limits how many are sold. That lower volume makes it understandable (but still frustrating) that replacement parts aren’t as readily available.

At the end of the day, the bold colors are a fun way to make your phone stand out. But if Samsung can’t support them properly after the sale even with Care Plus coverage, then maybe it’s time to rethink how exclusive these shades really should be.

Aleksandar Anastasov
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless