Google Pixel Watch XL vs Apple Watch Ultra 3
Intro
The Pixel Watch 3 XL and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 are still under wraps somewhere in some secret lab, but we've seen a fair share of leaks and rumors going around already.
So, today we're going to compare these two, and granted, it's a preliminary comparison with a few extra variables here and there, but it can give you a rough idea of whether Google's next smartwatch could compete with Apple's top-of-the line wearable.
How do these two compare? It's time to find out! As we already mentioned, at the moment this article is based on leaks and rumors, so take it with a healthy grain of salt.
The Pixel Watch 3 XL is expected to be an enlarged version of the regular Pixel Watch 3 model with some extras onboard, while the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will most likely take where the previous model left off, offering a super rugged experience for the adventurers out there.
Pixel Watch 3 XL vs Apple Watch Ultra 3: expected differences
- Circular design on the Pixel vs square design on the Apple Watch Ultra 3
- 1.45-inch diameter on the Pixel Watch vs 1.92-inch diagonal on the Watch Ultra 3
- Pixel Watch 3 XL expected to be significantly cheaper at $499 for the LTE version
- Wild rumors say the Apple Watch Ultra 3 could cost $1,500
- One day battery life for the Pixel vs two-day battery life for the Apple Watch Ultra 3
- WearOS on the Pixel Watch 3 XL compatible with phones running Android, vs WatchOS on the Apple Watch Ultra 3, which is compatible only with iPhone devices
Table of Contents:
Design & Sizes
The old "circle vs square" battle
We don't expect major changes to the design of both the Pixel Watch 3 XL and the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Both smartwatches will most likely rely on evolution rather than revolution. This means that the Pixel Watch 3 XL will probably retain the sleek circular design of its predecessor, going for stylish and understated looks, while the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will follow the super-rugged design route.
The differences in size might not be that big, though. The Pixel Watch 3 XL is expected at 45mm x 45mm x 13.89mm, while the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will probably be close to its predecessor at 49mm x 44mm x 14.4mm, so not a huge difference, especially in thickness.
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to boast the same titanium casing as the previous model, and we're pretty sure Google won't go that route with the Pixel Watch 3 XL, considering the price tag that's being tossed around.
There's not much else to be written here, but we'll get the Pixel Watch 3 XL on August 13, so one variable less in that equation. We'll update this portion of the article with real design images and impressions once the Pixel Watch 3 XL is official.
Bands
Proprietary bands on both
Well, sadly these two models are expected to feature a proprietary band mechanism, meaning you will have to buy bands specifically designed for these two watches. In contrast, the most of the vanilla Galaxy watches accept regular 20mm and 22mm straps with two-pin quick release mechanism.
To make matters even worse, the Pixel Watch 3 XL probably won't be compatible with old Pixel Watch bands due to its size. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 might be backward compatible with bands made for previous models, but we can't be sure about that either.
We believe the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will once again bet on rugged and heavy duty straps, often in bright colors, the idea being for you to be easily recognizable in emergency situations. The Pixel Watch 3 XL will be positioned as a bigger and probably more premium version of the vanilla Pixel Watch 3, so we don't expect the same treatment when it comes to watch bands either.
Software & Features
AI tricks?
The Pixel Watch 3 XL will probably run on Wear OS 5, which we already know from the Galaxy Watch 7 series, but Google will surely add some Pixel-exclusive features to the Pixel Watch 3 XL. Some of the new features baked into Wear OS 5 include a grid-based app launcher, various new complication options for the watch face (weather conditions, goal progress), and more detailed running metrics (ground contact time, stride length, vertical oscillation).
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch with WatchOS 11, which is a big unknown at the moment, but we do have some interesting features we expect to be on the watch. Training Load exertion ranking will provide athletes with a comprehensive assessment of their workout effort. The Vitals following app will be dedicated to tracking essential health metrics, including sleep patterns and heart rate, and there will also be a new SmartStack prediction that leverages machine learning to improve app suggestions based on user behavior and preferences.
Stay tuned for a full rundown of all the new features and software tricks once we have the devices in our lab.
Battery and Charging
Advantage Apple Watch, potentially
The Pixel Watch 3 XL is expected to sport a 420mAh battery cell, offering a longer battery life compared to the vanilla Pixel Watch 3, but it probably won't be able to topple the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and its 564mAh battery.
There are a lot of variables here, mostly connected to chipsets, screen brightness, the way both watches deal with sensors and tracking, and so on. But it's safe to say that, based on pure capacity numbers, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 probably has an advantage over the Pixel Watch 3 XL.
Now, when it comes to charging, things are more similar than different. The Pixel Watch 3 is expected to get a 50% charge in 30 minutes or reach 80% in just 45 minutes. The Apple Watch Ultra 3, on the other hand, will take around 90 minutes for a full charge, but users can achieve an 80% charge in about an hour.
We need to test these claims in the lab, of course, so stay tuned for that!
Models and Prices
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will probably come in just one flavor, just like its predecessor. Some rumors suggest a crazy price tag of $1,500, but the more accepted and sane prediction points toward a $799 price tag, still about twice as expensive as the Pixel Watch 3 XL.
Speaking of the Pixel Watch 3 XL, we expect two variants to be available: a Bluetooth version, and an LTE version that you can use independently of your phone. These are expected to cost $449 and $499, respectively.
Voice Calls and Haptics
It's too early to assess the voice calls and haptics feedback quality, as we haven't tested the devices yet, but we can assume both of these watches will have a mic and a loudspeaker, and both of them will be able to make and take calls.
The haptic feedback on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 was very solid, which can't be said about the Pixel Watch 2, so if Google doesn't up its game in that area, we expect another point to go in the Apple Watch Ultra 3's basket.
Specs
Here's a quick specs comparison for the number nerds out there:
*-rumored specs
|Specs
|Google Pixel Watch 3 XL*
|Apple Watch Ultra 3*
|Models (Size, Weight, Prices)
|45mm, both in Wi-Fi or Wi-Fi + Cellular versions
|One version with Cellular support
|Processor, RAM, Storage
|Snapdragon W5
|Apple S10 chipset
|Software
|Wear OS 5
|WatchOS 11
|Battery and Charging
|24-hour battery life
Magnetic charger, 50% in 30 mins
|24/48-hour battery life
Magnetic charger, 50% in 30 mins
|Sensors
|HR, blood oxygen, altimeter, ECG
|HR, blood oxygen, altimeter, ECG
|New features
|Grid-based app launcher,
Weather conditions,
Goal progress
Ground contact time,
Stride length,
Vertical oscillation
|Training Load exertion ranking
Vitals following app
New SmartStack predictions
Check-in feature for friends
Dynamic Watch faces
Summary
Now, even at this early stage, there are a few things that stick out. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will, once again, cater to the adventurers out there, people who need a rugged watch with a solid battery life and are willing to pay extra for that rugged design and premium materials.
The Pixel Watch 3 XL, on the other hand, is shaping out to be just an enlarged version of the regular Pixel Watch 3, without the rugged treatment, and also without the super-premium price tag, as well.
So, these two are actually designed with different target groups in mind. Of course, when we run them through our rigorous testing procedures, many other things will pop up, so stay tuned for our final verdict.
