Google Pixel Watch XL vs Apple Watch Ultra 3

We don't expect major changes to the design of both theXL and the. Both smartwatches will most likely rely on evolution rather than revolution. This means that theXL will probably retain the sleek circular design of its predecessor, going for stylish and understated looks, while thewill follow the super-rugged design route.The differences in size might not be that big, though. TheXL is expected at 45mm x 45mm x 13.89mm, while thewill probably be close to its predecessor at 49mm x 44mm x 14.4mm, so not a huge difference, especially in thickness.Theis expected to boast the same titanium casing as the previous model, and we're pretty sure Google won't go that route with theXL, considering the price tag that's being tossed around.There's not much else to be written here, but we'll get theXL on August 13, so one variable less in that equation. We'll update this portion of the article with real design images and impressions once theXL is official.





Bands

Proprietary bands on both









To make matters even worse, the Pixel Watch 3 XL probably won't be compatible with old Pixel Watch bands due to its size. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 might be backward compatible with bands made for previous models, but we can't be sure about that either.



Well, sadly these two models are expected to feature a proprietary band mechanism, meaning you will have to buy bands specifically designed for these two watches. In contrast, the most of the vanilla Galaxy watches accept regular 20mm and 22mm straps with two-pin quick release mechanism.To make matters even worse, theXL probably won't be compatible with old Pixel Watch bands due to its size. Themight be backward compatible with bands made for previous models, but we can't be sure about that either.We believe thewill once again bet on rugged and heavy duty straps, often in bright colors, the idea being for you to be easily recognizable in emergency situations. TheXL will be positioned as a bigger and probably more premium version of the vanilla, so we don't expect the same treatment when it comes to watch bands either.



Software & Features

AI tricks?





Pixel Watch 3 XL will probably run on Wear OS 5, which we already know from the Pixel Watch 3 XL. Some of the new features baked into Wear OS 5 include a grid-based app launcher, various new complication options for the watch face (weather conditions, goal progress), and more detailed running metrics (ground contact time, stride length, vertical oscillation).



The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is expected to launch with WatchOS 11, which is a big unknown at the moment, but we do have some interesting features we expect to be on the watch. Training Load exertion ranking will provide athletes with a comprehensive assessment of their workout effort. The Vitals following app will be dedicated to tracking essential health metrics, including sleep patterns and heart rate, and there will also be a new SmartStack prediction that leverages machine learning to improve app suggestions based on user behavior and preferences.



TheXL will probably run on Wear OS 5, which we already know from the Galaxy Watch 7 series, but Google will surely add some Pixel-exclusive features to theXL. Some of the new features baked into Wear OS 5 include a grid-based app launcher, various new complication options for the watch face (weather conditions, goal progress), and more detailed running metrics (ground contact time, stride length, vertical oscillation).Theis expected to launch with WatchOS 11, which is a big unknown at the moment, but we do have some interesting features we expect to be on the watch. Training Load exertion ranking will provide athletes with a comprehensive assessment of their workout effort. The Vitals following app will be dedicated to tracking essential health metrics, including sleep patterns and heart rate, and there will also be a new SmartStack prediction that leverages machine learning to improve app suggestions based on user behavior and preferences.Stay tuned for a full rundown of all the new features and software tricks once we have the devices in our lab.





Battery and Charging Advantage Apple Watch, potentially

The Pixel Watch 3 XL is expected to sport a 420mAh battery cell, offering a longer battery life compared to the vanilla Pixel Watch 3 , but it probably won't be able to topple the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and its 564mAh battery.



There are a lot of variables here, mostly connected to chipsets, screen brightness, the way both watches deal with sensors and tracking, and so on. But it's safe to say that, based on pure capacity numbers, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 probably has an advantage over the Pixel Watch 3 XL.



Now, when it comes to charging, things are more similar than different. The Pixel Watch 3 is expected to get a 50% charge in 30 minutes or reach 80% in just 45 minutes. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 , on the other hand, will take around 90 minutes for a full charge, but users can achieve an 80% charge in about an hour.



TheXL is expected to sport a 420mAh battery cell, offering a longer battery life compared to the vanilla, but it probably won't be able to topple theand its 564mAh battery.There are a lot of variables here, mostly connected to chipsets, screen brightness, the way both watches deal with sensors and tracking, and so on. But it's safe to say that, based on pure capacity numbers, theprobably has an advantage over theXL.Now, when it comes to charging, things are more similar than different. Theis expected to get a 50% charge in 30 minutes or reach 80% in just 45 minutes. The, on the other hand, will take around 90 minutes for a full charge, but users can achieve an 80% charge in about an hour.We need to test these claims in the lab, of course, so stay tuned for that!





Models and Prices

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will probably come in just one flavor, just like its predecessor. Some rumors suggest a crazy price tag of $1,500, but the more accepted and sane prediction points toward a $799 price tag, still about twice as expensive as the Pixel Watch 3 XL.



Speaking of the Pixel Watch 3 XL, we expect two variants to be available: a Bluetooth version, and an LTE version that you can use independently of your phone. These are expected to cost $449 and $499, respectively.





Voice Calls and Haptics

It's too early to assess the voice calls and haptics feedback quality, as we haven't tested the devices yet, but we can assume both of these watches will have a mic and a loudspeaker, and both of them will be able to make and take calls.



It's too early to assess the voice calls and haptics feedback quality, as we haven't tested the devices yet, but we can assume both of these watches will have a mic and a loudspeaker, and both of them will be able to make and take calls.The haptic feedback on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 was very solid, which can't be said about the Pixel Watch 2 , so if Google doesn't up its game in that area, we expect another point to go in the's basket.




