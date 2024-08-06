Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs Apple Watch Ultra 2: Virtually no changes, but do we even need any?

Intro

However, mirroring the very few updates between the Apple Watch Ultra and the Ultra 2, the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra isn't expected to be radically different. In fact, the improvements we're likely getting could probably be counted on one hand.

One feature that we anticipated about last year's Apple Watch Ultra 2 was more diversity in terms of case colors. While we don't have a confirmation that we will be getting the new watch in more hues than the standard metallic Titanium one, we definitely hope that Apple gives us more options here, as they are sorely needed. Titanium can be painted, so there's no reason not to have more hues available on the shelf.

Unlike regular Apple Watches, the Ultra lineup features a raised side bezel on the right, with a shielded digital crown, and a customizable Action Button painted in International Orange on the opposite side that also doubles as the emergency siren shortcut.

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will hardly change that, and no, we don't expect a smaller version… yet. Available in a single 49mm size, it's a large smartwatch that you will feel on your wrist, but after using the Galaxy Watch Ultra for a few days, I've seen the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a new light: it's not that heavy and unwieldy.

Okay, yes, it doesn't really feel like the Apple Watch Ultra needs major changes to its design, and yes, it's a well-designed smartwatch. Employing titanium and sapphire galore, it exudes manliness and looks a bit peculiar on thinner wrists.

Display-wise, we are getting the same 1.92-inch OLED display, likely with the same or higher peak brightness of 3,000 nits.

Bands

Apple usually releases a new band or two with new smartwatch launches. However, with the Apple Watch Ultra 2 , we didn't get new bands, but the same selection of Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, and Ocean Band bands. We got them in some extra colors, though, which was nice.





In terms of attaching the bands to the watch itself, Apple has been using the same slotted mechanism for a decade now. This is superb: it builds a healthy ecosystem of accessories and also lets you use your old bands with your new Apple Watch. You can also buy adapters to use virtually any other watch band, even standard spring bar ones.



Software & Features

The usual selection of features





The Apple Watch Ultra will arrive with watchOS 11 on board. The next major software update is already available in beta and comes with a plethora of new features. Here are the most exciting ones:





Training Load exertion ranking: Assesses effort based on heart rate, elevation, pace, and physical traits, providing a 10-point effort score to help athletes optimize their training.

Vitals app: Tracks health metrics like sleep and heart rate, offering weekly reports and alerts for abnormal data.

New SmartStack predictions: Enhances app suggestions and user experience.

Check-in feature for friends: Allows users to stay connected by sharing status updates.

Dynamic Watch faces: Automatically selects watch faces from user photos.

Improved sleep tracking: watchOS will finally understand the concept of naps and while be able to track those.





The same applies to the ultra-loud, 86dB emergency siren that might one day come to your aid in dire situations. Apple was first with this feature, and we're glad that others are following suit: the Galaxy Watch Ultra also has an emergency siren on deck.





With the Apple Watch Ultra 3 , you will most certainly get a dive computer functionality that measures how deep you've dived, for how long, and the current water temperature thanks to the on-board thermometer. This feature is also on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and it works beautifully, even with diving greenhorns like me.





Are we going to get Apple Intelligence on the Apple Watch Ultra? Eventually, we most probably will, but currently, Apple Intelligence is not coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3 .





Heart Rate Accuracy





Apple's heart rate monitoring is quite accurate, and while it's not perfect in comparison with medical-grade hardware, it's up there in the higher tiers of accuracy. With the Apple Watch Ultra 3 , you will most probably be able to take ECG readings and blood oxygen.

Sleep Tracking Accuracy





Again, the Apple Watch is among the more accurate smartwatches you can rely on for accurate sleep tracking. Although not perfect, and sometimes not accurately registering the exact times you go asleep or wake up by a few minutes, it's a minor gripe.



One thing that I'm actually excited for is the revamped sleep tracking that's coming with watchOS 11. Sleep will be recorded even if you don't enable the dedicated sleep mode. Apple also has finally grasped the concept behind naps, and will track all your siestas. Finally.





GPS Accuracy

With the Apple Watch Ultra 3 , we will certainly score a dual-frequency L1+L5 GPS on board, similar to both the first and second generations of the model. Such a GPS diminishes signal interference while you're between large buildings, so your Apple Watch Ultra can nail the location faster and more accurately than conventional smartwatch GPS.



Battery and Charging Improvements, hopefully

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with a 564mAh battery, slightly larger than the 542mAh in the first Apple Watch Ultra. We love trends, and we especially love this battery-enlarging trend. Here's to hoping that the new Apple Watch Ultra 3 will get an even bigger battery than its predecessors!

While it will be paired with the hopefully more efficient Apple S10 chipset, we doubt that we'd see a major battery life increase on the Apple Watch Ultra 3 . Depending on what features you enable or disable, battery life may vary between a day and two days or so, depending on your usage.

We don't know if we'll get a charging speed increase. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 charges to 80% in one hour, so we can probably expect similar performance from the Apple Watch Ultra 3 . With the, we will certainly score a dual-frequency L1+L5 GPS on board, similar to both the first and second generations of the model. Such a GPS diminishes signal interference while you're between large buildings, so your Apple Watch Ultra can nail the location faster and more accurately than conventional smartwatch GPS.





Models and Prices

There will be a single Apple Watch Ultra 3 model, in a single 49mm size. It will be LTE-enabled along with the usual connectivity paraphernalia. Prices will possibly start at $799.



Voice Calls and Haptics

With dual speakers and triple mics on board, the Apple Watch Ultra is among the wearables with better sound quality. You will have no challenge making out what the others are saying, and you will be heard well.

Haptics are a strong point of Apple Watch devices. We have no doubt the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will deliver similarly strong and precise vibration feedback as the Apple Watch Ultra 2 .



