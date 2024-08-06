Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs Apple Watch Ultra 2: Virtually no changes, but do we even need any?
Intro
This September will be Apple's month. And how could it not be? We are getting updates to Apple's smartwatch lineup, as well as a whole lot of four new iPhone 16 models (ranging from the iPhone 16 to the iPhone 16 Pro Max). Among the new watches that's likely coming is none other than the third version of the Apple Watch Ultra, Apple's most sophisticated and premium smartwatch.
However, mirroring the very few updates between the Apple Watch Ultra and the Ultra 2, the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra isn't expected to be radically different. In fact, the improvements we're likely getting could probably be counted on one hand.
What's the situation, and should you even consider upgrading from the Apple Watch Ultra 2 (or even the first one)?
Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs Apple Watch Ultra 2: differences
- New Apple S10 chipset vs Apple S9 chip
- Probably new band colors
- Hopefully a larger battery
Table of Contents:
Design & Sizes
By Jove, these will be like two drops of water
"How do you perfect the perfect?" That's probably the question that Cupertinians asked themselves during the team meeting that had to determine the design evolution of the Apple Watch Ultra 3. It most likely was a rather short meeting that could have easily been an email. As a result, we will have a hard time determining which of these two models is the new one… for another year in a row.
Okay, yes, it doesn't really feel like the Apple Watch Ultra needs major changes to its design, and yes, it's a well-designed smartwatch. Employing titanium and sapphire galore, it exudes manliness and looks a bit peculiar on thinner wrists.
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will hardly change that, and no, we don't expect a smaller version… yet. Available in a single 49mm size, it's a large smartwatch that you will feel on your wrist, but after using the Galaxy Watch Ultra for a few days, I've seen the Apple Watch Ultra 2 in a new light: it's not that heavy and unwieldy.
Unlike regular Apple Watches, the Ultra lineup features a raised side bezel on the right, with a shielded digital crown, and a customizable Action Button painted in International Orange on the opposite side that also doubles as the emergency siren shortcut.
One feature that we anticipated about last year's Apple Watch Ultra 2 was more diversity in terms of case colors. While we don't have a confirmation that we will be getting the new watch in more hues than the standard metallic Titanium one, we definitely hope that Apple gives us more options here, as they are sorely needed. Titanium can be painted, so there's no reason not to have more hues available on the shelf.
In terms of durability, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is likely getting the same rather impressive selection of features as the Watch Ultra 2. There will be IP6X dust resistance, but fret not, this doesn't mean lack of water resistance, no. Apple's top smartwatches are rated for 10ATM, or 100 meters, of water resistance, but recreational scuba diving is only possible up to 40 meters. Still more than most people would ever dive, if you ask me.
Display-wise, we are getting the same 1.92-inch OLED display, likely with the same or higher peak brightness of 3,000 nits.
Bands
Crickets
Apple usually releases a new band or two with new smartwatch launches. However, with the Apple Watch Ultra 2, we didn't get new bands, but the same selection of Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, and Ocean Band bands. We got them in some extra colors, though, which was nice.
In terms of attaching the bands to the watch itself, Apple has been using the same slotted mechanism for a decade now. This is superb: it builds a healthy ecosystem of accessories and also lets you use your old bands with your new Apple Watch. You can also buy adapters to use virtually any other watch band, even standard spring bar ones.
Software & Features
The usual selection of features
The Apple Watch Ultra will arrive with watchOS 11 on board. The next major software update is already available in beta and comes with a plethora of new features. Here are the most exciting ones:
- Training Load exertion ranking: Assesses effort based on heart rate, elevation, pace, and physical traits, providing a 10-point effort score to help athletes optimize their training.
- Vitals app: Tracks health metrics like sleep and heart rate, offering weekly reports and alerts for abnormal data.
- New SmartStack predictions: Enhances app suggestions and user experience.
- Check-in feature for friends: Allows users to stay connected by sharing status updates.
- Dynamic Watch faces: Automatically selects watch faces from user photos.
- Improved sleep tracking: watchOS will finally understand the concept of naps and while be able to track those.
The same applies to the ultra-loud, 86dB emergency siren that might one day come to your aid in dire situations. Apple was first with this feature, and we're glad that others are following suit: the Galaxy Watch Ultra also has an emergency siren on deck.
With the Apple Watch Ultra 3, you will most certainly get a dive computer functionality that measures how deep you've dived, for how long, and the current water temperature thanks to the on-board thermometer. This feature is also on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and it works beautifully, even with diving greenhorns like me.
Are we going to get Apple Intelligence on the Apple Watch Ultra? Eventually, we most probably will, but currently, Apple Intelligence is not coming to the Apple Watch Ultra 3.
Heart Rate Accuracy
Apple's heart rate monitoring is quite accurate, and while it's not perfect in comparison with medical-grade hardware, it's up there in the higher tiers of accuracy. With the Apple Watch Ultra 3, you will most probably be able to take ECG readings and blood oxygen.
Sleep Tracking Accuracy
Again, the Apple Watch is among the more accurate smartwatches you can rely on for accurate sleep tracking. Although not perfect, and sometimes not accurately registering the exact times you go asleep or wake up by a few minutes, it's a minor gripe.
One thing that I'm actually excited for is the revamped sleep tracking that's coming with watchOS 11. Sleep will be recorded even if you don't enable the dedicated sleep mode. Apple also has finally grasped the concept behind naps, and will track all your siestas. Finally.
GPS Accuracy
With the Apple Watch Ultra 3, we will certainly score a dual-frequency L1+L5 GPS on board, similar to both the first and second generations of the model. Such a GPS diminishes signal interference while you're between large buildings, so your Apple Watch Ultra can nail the location faster and more accurately than conventional smartwatch GPS.
Battery and Charging
Improvements, hopefully
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes with a 564mAh battery, slightly larger than the 542mAh in the first Apple Watch Ultra. We love trends, and we especially love this battery-enlarging trend. Here's to hoping that the new Apple Watch Ultra 3 will get an even bigger battery than its predecessors!
While it will be paired with the hopefully more efficient Apple S10 chipset, we doubt that we'd see a major battery life increase on the Apple Watch Ultra 3. Depending on what features you enable or disable, battery life may vary between a day and two days or so, depending on your usage.
We don't know if we'll get a charging speed increase. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 charges to 80% in one hour, so we can probably expect similar performance from the Apple Watch Ultra 3.
Models and Prices
There will be a single Apple Watch Ultra 3 model, in a single 49mm size. It will be LTE-enabled along with the usual connectivity paraphernalia. Prices will possibly start at $799.
Voice Calls and Haptics
With dual speakers and triple mics on board, the Apple Watch Ultra is among the wearables with better sound quality. You will have no challenge making out what the others are saying, and you will be heard well.
Haptics are a strong point of Apple Watch devices. We have no doubt the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will deliver similarly strong and precise vibration feedback as the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Specs
Here's what's changing and what's staying the same in the Apple Watch Ultra 3 vs Apple Watch Ultra 2 specs:
|Specs
|Apple Watch Ultra 3
|Apple Watch Ultra 2
|Models (Size, Weight, Prices)
|49mm, 49 x 44mm, 61.4gr, $799
|49mm, 49 x 44mm, 61.4gr, $799
|Processor, RAM, Storage
|Apple S10 chip
|Apple S10 chip
|Software
|watchOS 11
|watchOS 10/11
|Battery and Charging
|>564mAh
Magnetic charger, 80% in 60 mins
|564mAh
Magnetic charger, 80% in 60 mins
|Sensors
|HR, blood oxygen, altimeter, ECG, skin temperature sensor, HDR G-sensor, always-on altimeter, ambient light sensor, depth gauge
|HR, blood oxygen, altimeter, ECG, skin temperature sensor, HDR G-sensor, always-on altimeter, ambient light sensor, depth gauge
|New features
|IP6X, 10ATM water resistance
Double Tap
|IP6X, 10ATM water resistance
Double Tap
Summary
So, there you have it: the same wearable with a new chipset and hopefully an unchanged price tag.
Should you upgrade? Well, it's too early to be giving a verdict, as we don't really know if all those rumors will materialize.
However, it's logical that things will transpire this way (it's Apple we are talking here), so brace yourself for the same smartwatch for a third year in a row.
Is this a bad thing? No, it's easily one of the best ones on the market, and Apple surely nailed it the first time.
However, users of the Apple Watch Ultra 1 and 2 will likely find little reason to upgrade. This means that the brunt of Apple Watch Ultra 3 enjoyers will be converts from the regular Apple Watch or immigrants from competing brands.
