Apple Intelligence officially rolls out today for iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Below are the new capabilities that will be available to you:

The new Siri

Siri has undergone a significant transformation with Apple Intelligence. It now boasts a more natural and conversational voice, a new design, and enhanced language understanding capabilities. Users can type to Siri on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, switching seamlessly between text and voice. Siri's knowledge base has also been expanded, allowing it to answer a wider range of questions about Apple products and features.





Photos App: intelligent search and editing

The Photos app has become even more intelligent with the addition of natural language search, enabling users to find photos and videos by simply describing what they are looking for. Additionally, the Memories feature now allows users to create movies by typing a description, with Apple Intelligence selecting and assembling the best photos and videos based on the user's input. Photos App: intelligent search and editingThe Photos app has become even more intelligent with the addition of natural language search, enabling users to find photos and videos by simply describing what they are looking for. Additionally, the Memories feature now allows users to create movies by typing a description, with Apple Intelligence selecting and assembling the best photos and videos based on the user's input.





Apple Intelligence Photos search and Memory Movie. | Image credit — Apple





Apple has also introduced a 'Clean Up' tool within the Photos app. This AI-powered feature allows users to remove unwanted objects or distractions from their images while preserving the overall quality and composition of the photo. This could be particularly useful for removing photobombers, stray objects in the background, or blemishes on a portrait, offering users more control over the final look of their pictures.

Apple Intelligence Photos' cleanup tool. | Video credit — Apple

Prioritization and focus: streamlining everyday tasks Apple Intelligence introduces features designed to help users prioritize and stay focused. In Mail, Priority Messages highlights urgent emails, and message summaries provide key details without requiring users to open the message. Smart Reply offers quick response suggestions and identifies questions in emails to ensure they are answered. Notification summaries allow users to scan long or stacked notifications with key details on the Lock Screen. Apple Intelligence introduces features designed to help users prioritize and stay focused. In Mail, Priority Messages highlights urgent emails, and message summaries provide key details without requiring users to open the message. Smart Reply offers quick response suggestions and identifies questions in emails to ensure they are answered. Notification summaries allow users to scan long or stacked notifications with key details on the Lock Screen.





Enhanced audio features In the Notes and Phone apps, users can now record, transcribe, and summarize audio. When a recording is initiated during a call in the Phone app, participants are automatically notified, and Apple Intelligence generates a summary of the call after it ends.





Future developments In its announcement, Apple also stated that additional Apple Intelligence features will be available in December, with further capabilities rolling out in the coming months. These include new visual intelligence features, enhanced Writing Tools, and integration with ChatGPT, providing access to its broad world knowledge and image- and document-understanding capabilities. In the Notes and Phone apps, users can now record, transcribe, and summarize audio. When a recording is initiated during a call in the Phone app, participants are automatically notified, and Apple Intelligence generates a summary of the call after it ends.In its announcement, Apple also stated that additional Apple Intelligence features will be available in December, with further capabilities rolling out in the coming months. These include new visual intelligence features, enhanced Writing Tools, and integration with ChatGPT, providing access to its broad world knowledge and image- and document-understanding capabilities.



Recommended Stories