Garmin Venu 3 vs Apple Watch Series 9: Garmin has one big advantage

For years, Garmin has been making good sports watches, but it used older memory-in-pixel (MiP) displays that lacked color, and most of its watches did not support voice calls, a voice assistant or other smart features. They were sports watches, not smartwatches.





The latest Garmin Venu 3 aims to change that. At its core it still runs on the same proprietary Garmin operating system, so you still don't have the full smartwatch functionality with app store, truly customizable watchfaces and more, so it is still somewhat limited.





However, at the same time, the Garmin Venu 3 has a gorgeous OLED screen, it feels quite fast in daily use, you can place and take calls via this watch (but you need a smartphone around), and you can even use a voice assistant from the watch. And you have Garmin Pay on board. It feels like a smartwatch!





Garmin Venu 3 against the But how does it compare against the most popular smartwatch out there, the Apple Watch? We compare theagainst the Apple Watch Series 9 to tell you what are the differences and just how much longer that Garmin battery life really is.





Garmin Venu 3 vs Apple Watch Series 9: differences

Both come in a small and larger size versions

Both have OLED screens

Round design on Venu 3, while Apple Watch is rectangle

Both have single-band GPS

Support for SpO2, ECG, Skin temp on both (Garmin need an update to enable some of these)

Garmin has roughly 5-day battery life with screen on, Apple Watch only lasts one day

Similar price, the Garmin is slightly more expensive



Design & Sizes Are you a round watch or a square watch person?







We are glad that both the Garmin Venu 3 and Apple Watch Series 9 come in two sizes: you have a smaller 41mm model (Garmin calls it the Venu 3S), and you also get a larger 45mm version (Venu 3), and you have the same size option on the Apple Watch.





Which size should you go for? Typically, if you wrist size is 170mm or less, it makes sense to consider the smaller version, and if you have a larger wrist, the bigger model should look better.





However, while the Venu 3 is round, the Apple Watch is a rectangle. This is certainly personal preference, but the majority of people I've talked to prefer a round smartwatch and my experience has also been that just in terms of comfort a round smartwatch typically wears better and moves less on your wrist.





And then comes the build quality: both are well put together and have the same 5ATM water resistance, and they are swim proof. However, the Apple Watch comes in either aluminum for the base model or stainless steel (but that model is much more expensive). The Garmin Venu 3 , on the other hand, is made of plastic, which was a surprise considering it actually costs slightly more ($450 for Garmin, $430 for Apple) than the base Apple Watch model. You do, however, get a stainless steel bezel on the Venu 3, which gives it more refined styling.





Plastic might not feel premium, but it has advantages: it weighs less and in fact the Venu 3 weighs nearly 25% less than the Apple Watch. I can definitely appreciate that difference as I often forget I am wearing the Garmin, while you don't quite get that sensation with the Apple Watch.





Finally, in terms of buttons, you have three buttons on the right side of the Garmin, while the Apple Watch has the digital crown and one other button below it.



