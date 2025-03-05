$8 for ad-free YouTube: the new Premium Lite is here, but there's a catch
As promised, the new YouTube Premium Lite plan is here: one can enjoy YouTube without ads! There's no need to pay the full $13.99 for the YouTube Premium plan, as this one costs $7.99. But there's a catch. Read on.
Today, March 5, YouTube announced the expansion of its Premium Lite subscription, a more affordable ad-free plan, to users in the United States. Priced at $8 per month, Premium Lite is here for viewers who are heavy into videos, except for music content.
Unlike YouTube's $13.99 Premium plan, which removes ads from all content, including music, or the $10.99 Music Premium plan (this one provides ad-free music videos but retains ads on other videos), Premium Lite is tailored for users who primarily watch non-music content.
Well, let's hope that there won't be hiccups, like that time when YouTube Premium users were seeing ads.
The company says it's been testing Premium Lite to ensure the "right balance" of features and benefits for viewers who want to watch most videos without ads, whether they enjoy gaming, comedy, cooking, or educational content. For those seeking an ad-free experience on YouTube and YouTube Music, along with offline access and background play, the Premium plan remains the recommended option.
YouTube has it (almost) all and if, for example, you're into scripted dramas or podcasts, Premium Lite should be a more convenient way to enjoy this favorite content without the ad interruptions. The company plans to continue expanding its Premium Lite pilot to additional countries throughout the year and will introduce more ways for subscribers to maximize their experience.
The launch of Premium Lite comes as YouTube Music and Premium surpass 125 million subscribers worldwide, including those on free trials, the company notes.
Well, there's some logic to it, since many users already subscribe to music streaming services like Spotify, Apple Music, or Amazon Music and don't care about music on YouTube that much.
