Xiaomi’s new “flagship killers” should have Samsung and Google shaking in their winter boots

What makes Xiaomi’s new Redmi K80 “flagship-killers” special



While specs don’t always tell the whole story about the value you get with phones, this certainly isn’t the case with the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro.



Just take a quick look at the notable specs of the vanilla Redmi K80:

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 12GB of RAM - the most powerful chip EVER in a $400 phone (price if you import it from China)

Sit down for this one - a 6,650 mAh battery with 90W charging

50MP 1/1.55 primary camera with 2x zoom crop, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 20MP selfie shooter

A flagship-level display with up to 1,800 nits outdoor brightness - of course, 120Hz and all that jazz (you won’t find on the iPhone 16)

The latest Android 15 out-of-the-box (with a promise of 4 major OS updates)

IP68 dust/water resistance - for the first time ever on the vanilla/Pro “K” series

Ultrasonic fingerprint reader (usually found in $1,300 phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra)



Redmi K80 Pro upgrades over vanilla Redmi K80 that make it a true flagship phone:

The Redmi K80 Pro gets the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip - arguably, the most powerful SoC on the market for until the launch of the iPhone 17 series

Bright f/2.0, 50MP 2.5x zoom lens with 5x lossless zoom

Wireless charging - because (apparently) Xiaomi doesn’t care about saving flagship features for its flagship phones anymore

For some reason, the Redmi K80 Pro drops the battery capacity down to “only” 6,000 mAh - if I had to guess, it’s because Qualcomm’s new flagship SoC is efficient enough to compensate for the lower battery capacity. Tests/benchmarks have already proven that - so it’s not a hypothetical guess.



Recommended Stories Did Xiaomi just make the best mid-range and the best entry-level flagship phones… ever?





All in all, looking at the specs of the Redmi K80 series, I hesitate to call them “flagship killer” phones… Because they are basically proper flagship phones in every way possible - particularly the Redmi K80 Pro. While specs don’t always tell the whole story about the value you get with phones, this certainly isn’t the case with the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro.For some reason, the Redmi K80 Pro drops the battery capacity down to “only” 6,000 mAh - if I had to guess, it’s because Qualcomm’s new flagship SoC is efficient enough to compensate for the lower battery capacity. Tests/benchmarks have already proven that - so it’s not a hypothetical guess.All in all, looking at the specs of the Redmi K80 series, I hesitate to call them “flagship killer” phones… Because they are basically proper flagship phones in every way possible - particularly the Redmi K80 Pro.



But going back to the “playing a joke on the competition” thing, we must talk about the phones the mid-range Redmi K80 will be going up against (once released globally).



Of course, the mainstream competitors to the Redmi K80 are the



With that in mind, Xiaomi has set the bar so high, that I struggle to see how another mid-ranger phone can get even close to the value offered by the vanilla Redmi K80.



We already know which processors to expect to see inside the upcoming Pixel 9a and Galaxy A56 - the



Needless to say, this pales in comparison to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the monstrous 6,650 mAh battery (with 90W charging) in the vanilla Redmi K80.



But going back to the “playing a joke on the competition” thing, we must talk about the phones the mid-range Redmi K80 will be going up against (once released globally).Of course, the mainstream competitors to the Redmi K80 are the Google Pixel 8a Galaxy A55 , and eventually (when they are released in March/April), the Pixel 9a and Galaxy A56 . We could throw in the OnePlus, Motorolas, and Nothings of the world, of course.With that in mind, Xiaomi has set the bar so high, that I struggle to see how another mid-ranger phone can get even close to the value offered by the vanilla Redmi K80.We already know which processors to expect to see inside the upcomingand- the Tensor G3 and Exynos 1580 - that’s mid-range power at best. And if the leaks are accurate, we should also get 5,000 mAh batteries inside both phonesNeedless to say, this pales in comparison to theand the monstrous 6,650 mAh battery (with 90W charging) in the vanilla Redmi K80.



Xiaomi is shaking up the smartphone market once again - bad news for Samsung and Google’s “mainstream” mid-range phones





In the end, the Redmi K80 series is expected to launch internationally under the Poco brand pretty soon.



That being said, if you can’t wait, you can import the K80 series from China pretty easily. Of course, as I’ve always said, you do run the risk of running into customs fees that can increase the price of the phone. However, the well-known websites that sell them promise that the chance you won’t is pretty good - particularly if you’re importing to Europe or the US.







Looking at the bigger picture, it looks like I already know which



Meanwhile, phones like the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro should serve as a wakeup call for Samsung and Google, which are still stuck using weak processors in their $400-500 phones, and most importantly, small batteries. At least in the context of the new age of Si/C battery tech.



As much as I value Samsung and Google’s commitment to software support, and the South Korean company’s proven track record for making reliable phones in the $400-500 price range, it might be time to start taking the mid-range segment seriously, and become more competitive. In the end, the Redmi K80 series is expected to launch internationally under the Poco brand pretty soon.That being said, if you can’t wait, you can import the K80 series from China pretty easily. Of course, as I’ve always said, you do run the risk of running into customs fees that can increase the price of the phone. However, the well-known websites that sell them promise that the chance you won’t is pretty good - particularly if you’re importing to Europe or the US.Looking at the bigger picture, it looks like I already know which mid-range phones I might be recommending throughout 2025. It might sound like a cliche, but good phones really are getting cheap and cheap phones really are getting good - it’s no longer necessary to spend more than $400-500 for a flagship-grade smartphone. Unless you must have the absolutely best and most expensive phone just for the sake of it.Meanwhile, phones like the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro should serve as a wakeup call for Samsung and Google, which are still stuck using weak processors in their $400-500 phones, and most importantly, small batteries. At least in the context of the new age of Si/C battery tech.As much as I value Samsung and Google’s commitment to software support, and the South Korean company’s proven track record for making reliable phones in the $400-500 price range, it might be time to start taking the mid-range segment seriously, and become more competitive.

Every Friday is “Black Friday” in the smartphone market, because Xiaomi is playing a joke on the smartphone industry with some bizarrely stellar deals.Like the Xiaomi 14T series of phones, which the company was pretty much giving away (at launch) - via deals that bring the cost of a $600 phone down to as little as $150 (including a free tablet).Well… Xiaomi’s “value offensive” on the competition continues - this time, with the latest Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro phones, which (in case you didn’t know familiar) is the company’s “flagship killer” lineup for China (usually released under the “Poco” brand globally).However, this time, the value on the table might be even more unbelievable, and I figured we should talk about it…