Save $500 on OnePlus Open!

Xiaomi’s new “flagship killers” should have Samsung and Google shaking in their winter boots

By
3comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Editorials Google Xiaomi
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Xiaomi’s new “flagship killers” should have Samsung and Google shaking in their winter boots
Every Friday is “Black Friday” in the smartphone market, because Xiaomi is playing a joke on the smartphone industry with some bizarrely stellar deals.

Like the Xiaomi 14T series of phones, which the company was pretty much giving away (at launch) - via deals that bring the cost of a $600 phone down to as little as $150 (including a free tablet).

Well… Xiaomi’s “value offensive” on the competition continues - this time, with the latest Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro phones, which (in case you didn’t know familiar) is the company’s “flagship killer” lineup for China (usually released under the “Poco” brand globally).

However, this time, the value on the table might be even more unbelievable, and I figured we should talk about it…

What makes Xiaomi’s new Redmi K80 “flagship-killers” special



While specs don’t always tell the whole story about the value you get with phones, this certainly isn’t the case with the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro.

Just take a quick look at the notable specs of the vanilla Redmi K80:

  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with 12GB of RAM - the most powerful chip EVER in a $400 phone (price if you import it from China)
  • Sit down for this one - a 6,650 mAh battery with 90W charging
  • 50MP 1/1.55 primary camera with 2x zoom crop, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 20MP selfie shooter
  • A flagship-level display with up to 1,800 nits outdoor brightness - of course, 120Hz and all that jazz (you won’t find on the iPhone 16)
  • The latest Android 15 out-of-the-box (with a promise of 4 major OS updates)
  • IP68 dust/water resistance - for the first time ever on the vanilla/Pro “K” series
  • Ultrasonic fingerprint reader (usually found in $1,300 phones like the Galaxy S24 Ultra)


Redmi K80 Pro upgrades over vanilla Redmi K80 that make it a true flagship phone:

  • The Redmi K80 Pro gets the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chip - arguably, the most powerful SoC on the market for until the launch of the iPhone 17 series
  • Bright f/2.0, 50MP 2.5x zoom lens with 5x lossless zoom
  • Wireless charging - because (apparently) Xiaomi doesn’t care about saving flagship features for its flagship phones anymore

For some reason, the Redmi K80 Pro drops the battery capacity down to “only” 6,000 mAh - if I had to guess, it’s because Qualcomm’s new flagship SoC is efficient enough to compensate for the lower battery capacity. Tests/benchmarks have already proven that - so it’s not a hypothetical guess.

Recommended Stories

Did Xiaomi just make the best mid-range and the best entry-level flagship phones… ever?




All in all, looking at the specs of the Redmi K80 series, I hesitate to call them “flagship killer” phones… Because they are basically proper flagship phones in every way possible - particularly the Redmi K80 Pro.

But going back to the “playing a joke on the competition” thing, we must talk about the phones the mid-range Redmi K80 will be going up against (once released globally).

Of course, the mainstream competitors to the Redmi K80 are the Google Pixel 8a, Galaxy A55, and eventually (when they are released in March/April), the Pixel 9a and Galaxy A56. We could throw in the OnePlus, Motorolas, and Nothings of the world, of course.

With that in mind, Xiaomi has set the bar so high, that I struggle to see how another mid-ranger phone can get even close to the value offered by the vanilla Redmi K80.

We already know which processors to expect to see inside the upcoming Pixel 9a and Galaxy A56 - the Tensor G3 and Exynos 1580 - that’s mid-range power at best. And if the leaks are accurate, we should also get 5,000 mAh batteries inside both phones

Needless to say, this pales in comparison to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and the monstrous 6,650 mAh battery (with 90W charging) in the vanilla Redmi K80.

Overall, the familiar compromises of going with a Xiaomi mid-range phone as opposed to a Samsung/Google one are now starting to vanish. You can now get IP68 dust/water resistance and extended software support with a Xiaomi mid-ranger, which makes Samsung and Google’s $400-500 phones look far less “special”.

Xiaomi is shaking up the smartphone market once again - bad news for Samsung and Google’s “mainstream” mid-range phones




In the end, the Redmi K80 series is expected to launch internationally under the Poco brand pretty soon.

That being said, if you can’t wait, you can import the K80 series from China pretty easily. Of course, as I’ve always said, you do run the risk of running into customs fees that can increase the price of the phone. However, the well-known websites that sell them promise that the chance you won’t is pretty good - particularly if you’re importing to Europe or the US.

Given that you really manage to avoid added customs fees, the Redmi K80 will cost you as little as 420 EUR/USD (including shipping), which is pretty bonkers for a phone that’s a zoom camera and a wireless charging coil away from being a high-end flagship.


Looking at the bigger picture, it looks like I already know which mid-range phones I might be recommending throughout 2025. It might sound like a cliche, but good phones really are getting cheap and cheap phones really are getting good - it’s no longer necessary to spend more than $400-500 for a flagship-grade smartphone. Unless you must have the absolutely best and most expensive phone just for the sake of it.

Meanwhile, phones like the Redmi K80 and K80 Pro should serve as a wakeup call for Samsung and Google, which are still stuck using weak processors in their $400-500 phones, and most importantly, small batteries. At least in the context of the new age of Si/C battery tech.

As much as I value Samsung and Google’s commitment to software support, and the South Korean company’s proven track record for making reliable phones in the $400-500 price range, it might be time to start taking the mid-range segment seriously, and become more competitive.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/304-200/Martin-Filipov.jpg
Martin Filipov Mobile Tech Editorial Content Creator
Martin, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, brings a unique blend of humor and insight to his work. His fascination with smartphones began with a Galaxy Young and evolved through a series of trades and upgrades, making him a self-proclaimed smartphone nerd. Martin's content often combines current analysis of market trends with historical references and future predictions. Whether it's a deep dive into technical issues or a first-person commentary on industry events, Martin's articles are designed to inform and engage. His critical perspective is driven by genuine curiosity and a desire to keep readers informed, not by any corporate sponsorship.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal
Best Buy goes for Amazon's jugular with a towering Lenovo Tab Plus Black Friday deal

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: The event may be over, but plenty of offers are still available
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless