Take a look at the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro in all its glory

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 fitness tracker got officially announced a couple of days ago but the rumor mill said there might be a Pro version in the works. Now, thanks to the famous Chinese leaker DigitaChatStation, we can take a sneak peek at Xiaomi’s Mi Band 7 Pro.

Xiaomi teased the Mi Band 7 Pro with a promo video on Chinese social network Weibo, and this was the first official look at the tracker. The company also confirmed that the Mi Band 7 Pro will be unveiled at the Xiaomi 12S Pro event, scheduled for July 4th.

The leak from DCS shows the band from the side in two color variants - one with white strap and body, featuring a stylish gold metal ring around the display, and one more conventional black variant.



We don’t have information about the specific features and specs of the Mi Band 7 Pro but as you might imagine, we expect the same specs as the vanilla Mi Band 7 with some upgrades and extras on top. Looking at the design, the display size and resolution will differ between the two, for sure. Here’s the spec sheet for the vanilla Mi Band 7 for reference (the price of which clocks at 59.99 euros).

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 specs in a nutshell:


  • 1.62-inch AMOLED display, 490×192 resolution
  • Support for Always-on Display (AOD)
  • 15-day battery life
  • Sp02 monitor to check your blood oxygen levels
  • Waterproof up to 50 meters (164 feet)
  • Sleep tracking
  • Optical heart rate sensor
  • Vibration motor
  • 100+ watch faces and 120 sports modes
  • 13.5 grams (0.47 ounces)

