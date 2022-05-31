Xiaomi could introduce a Pro version of its Mi Band 7
Recently, Xiaomi introduced its latest fitness tracker, the Mi Band 7. As we reported, the smart band has a 180mAh battery, offers over 100 sports modes, is waterproof up to 164 feet (50 meters), and comes with sleep tracking and Sp02 monitor. However, according to rumors, the Chinese OEM might also be working on a Pro model for its latest fitness tracker (via NotebookCheck).
Some tipsters on the Chinese social platform Weibo also support the claim that Xiaomi could introduce a Pro model for its latest fitness tracker. According to one leaker, the OEM will release the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro alongside the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, which could be the phone that the Chinese manufacturer will debut in July.
We have to note that such rumors must always be taken with a grain of salt. There is no word from Xiaomi about a possible Pro model for the Mi Band 7. However, a Pro version would be a nice addition to the line-up, especially if it has a bigger battery, GPS tracking, and a larger display. Also, July is not far away, so we guess we will find out soon if all these leaks are true or not.
A few days ago, the tipster Ankit tweeted that Xiaomi is planning to launch a Pro version of its Mi Band 7 soon, but they didn't give any further information to back up their claim. However, if we go beyond Twitter, we can find more details about this possible Pro version.
Xiaomi is Also Planning to Launch Mi Band 7 Pro Soon..— Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) May 25, 2022
It appears that the Mi Band 7 Pro was allegedly leaked a while ago in the code of the app for the Mi Door Lock smart lock. As we can see, an accompanying image lists the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 NFC and the mysterious Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro. However, NotebookCheck points out that the app has been altered to show only the regular Mi Band 7 and Mi Band 7 NFC fitness trackers, with the Pro model mysteriously gone.
Another Weibo tipster shared some possible specs for the potential Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro. According to the leaker, the Pro model will feature a 250mAh battery, which will be larger than the cell found in the regular version. The tipster further said that the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro would also have NFC and GPS. A larger display is also a possibility.
