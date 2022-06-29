Sony set to debut 1” camera sensor with the launch of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Size does make a difference - especially when it comes to camera sensors. But just how big is a 1” camera sensor? Apparently, very big.
Judging by the official side by side comparison posted by Xiaomi, the new Sony IMX989 camera sensor dwarfs the one found on the iPhone 13 Pro Max - a smartphone renowned for its superb image quality.
The focal point (pun intended) of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will undoubtedly be its impressive camera module. Not only will it utilize the aforementioned Sony sensor, but it will also incorporate Leica’s world-class camera technology. The Chinese tech giant promises to deliver a “new height of mobile imaging flagship” with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, according to GSM Arena.
Hence, a larger sensor typically translates to superior image quality. It should be noted that other factors also play a part in determining the final outcome of the shot - most notably, the image processing software.
At any rate, mobile photography enthusiasts will welcome this new increase in camera sensor size that Sony and Xiaomi are pushing forward. Unfortunately, for the time being, a global release of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra is not on the horizon. It is very likely that Xiaomi will limit the entire 12S to the Chinese market alone.
The massive sensor will make its debut with the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, the most premium offering in Xiaomi’s 12s lineup. The latter is set to officially launch on July 4th, with reservations already underway on JD.com, a popular Chinese tech retailer.
The greater surface area that the size of the Sony IMX989 camera sensor provides has a number of crucial implications. It allows the camera to capture more details and more light (which by extension results in better low-light performance), and it also reduces the levels of image noise.
