The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 fitness tracker goes global

In May, Xiaomi released its latest fitness tracker, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7, alongside the Redmi Buds 4 and 4 Pro in China. Now the tech giant is bringing the affordable, yet packed to the brim with features wearable to the global market as well.

The Mi Band 7 comes with many display improvements, new and upgraded features, and new fitness tracking options. Read on to find out more.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7: price and availability


The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is available starting today, June 21, in select countries across Western Europe. For now, it is not clear when it will come to the UK and India.

Price-wise, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 will cost you €59.99 if you go and buy it straight from the Mi Store. For those that are quick on their feet or rather fingers, there is also an Early Bird offer in Europe that reduces the price by €10. Even with that discount, though, Xiaomi’s latest fitness tracker is still slightly more expensive than what the predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, retailed for (€45).

If you are planning on getting the Mi Band 7, keep in mind that you won’t be getting NFC for contactless payment. Last year Xiaomi released an NFC model of the Mi Band 6, albeit a few months after the official global launch, so we expect the company to take a similar approach this time around as well.

Xiaomi Mi Band 7 colors


Regular colors:

  • Black
  • White
  • Light Blue
  • Cream
  • Dark Green
  • Orange


Special colors:

  • Camouflage Blue
  • Camouflage Green
  • Fluorescent Orange
  • Fluorescent Yellow


Xiaomi Mi Band 7 specs


Here are the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 specs in a nutshell:

  • 1.62-inch AMOLED display, 490×192 resolution
  • Support for Always-on Display (AOD)
  • 15-day battery life
  • Sp02 monitor to check your blood oxygen levels
  • Waterproof up to 50 meters (164 feet)
  • Sleep tracking
  • Optical heart rate sensor
  • Vibration motor
  • 100+ watch faces and 120 sports modes
  • 13.5 grams (0.47 ounces)

The biggest improvements compared to the predecessor are mainly with the display of the Mi Band 7. It is significantly larger, with a higher resolution to keep it looking sharp, and gets up to 500 nits of brightness. One of the more exciting new features is the support for an Always-on Display, that allows you easier access to information, without the need to wake the device.

What’s more, there is also a new chipset that allows for some of the new features like improved blood oxygen tracking, as well as smoother animations while navigating the UI. The Mi Band 7 also offers information about your training load, recovery time, VO2 Max, and training effect.

It’s not all rainbows and sunshine, though. There is one fundamental feature that the Mi Band has been missing for years now, and continues to be absent with even this year’s iteration — a GPS. Now, you could argue that given the Mi Band 7’s price it is expected that Xiaomi would cut some corners, but it could be argued that the GPS is a more valuable feature than some of the others listed above.

That being said, though, there are rumors that Xiaomi will release a Pro version of the Mi Band 7 pretty soon, which might come with a GPS tracker and other improvements. So, it might be worth waiting for a little before making your final decision.

Nevertheless, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is still a great fitness tracker, especially for its price range. If it doesn’t quite tickle your fancy, though, you can also check out our best fitness trackers in the 2022 article to find the one that would best suit your needs.
