The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 fitness tracker goes global

Xiaomi Mi Band 7: price and availability



Xiaomi Mi Band 7 colors

Regular colors:



Black

White

Light Blue

Cream

Dark Green

Orange



Special colors:



Camouflage Blue

Camouflage Green

Fluorescent Orange

Fluorescent Yellow



Xiaomi Mi Band 7 specs

Here are the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 specs in a nutshell:



1.62-inch AMOLED display, 490×192 resolution

Support for Always-on Display (AOD)

15-day battery life

Sp02 monitor to check your blood oxygen levels

Waterproof up to 50 meters (164 feet)

Sleep tracking

Optical heart rate sensor

Vibration motor

100+ watch faces and 120 sports modes

13.5 grams (0.47 ounces)

The biggest improvements compared to the predecessor are mainly with the display of the Mi Band 7. It is significantly larger, with a higher resolution to keep it looking sharp, and gets up to 500 nits of brightness. One of the more exciting new features is the support for an Always-on Display, that allows you easier access to information, without the need to wake the device.



What’s more, there is also a new chipset that allows for some of the new features like improved blood oxygen tracking, as well as smoother animations while navigating the UI. The Mi Band 7 also offers information about your training load, recovery time, VO2 Max, and training effect.



It’s not all rainbows and sunshine, though. There is one fundamental feature that the Mi Band has been missing for years now, and continues to be absent with even this year’s iteration — a GPS. Now, you could argue that given the Mi Band 7’s price it is expected that Xiaomi would cut some corners, but it could be argued that the GPS is a more valuable feature than some of the others listed above.



That being said, though, there are rumors that



Xiaomi will release a Pro version of the Mi Band 7 pretty soon, which might come with a GPS tracker and other improvements. So, it might be worth waiting for a little before making your final decision.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 is available starting today, June 21, in select countries across Western Europe. For now, it is not clear when it will come to the UK and India.Price-wise, the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 will cost you €59.99 if you go and buy it straight from the Mi Store. For those that are quick on their feet or rather fingers, there is also an Early Bird offer in Europe that reduces the price by €10. Even with that discount, though, Xiaomi’s latest fitness tracker is still slightly more expensive than what the predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi Band 6, retailed for (€45).If you are planning on getting the Mi Band 7, keep in mind that you won’t be getting NFC for contactless payment. Last year Xiaomi released an NFC model of the Mi Band 6, albeit a few months after the official global launch, so we expect the company to take a similar approach this time around as well.