Xiaomi 12 Ultra announcement date tipped online
Xiaomi launched its 12 series earlier this year but there was one glaring omission from the lineup - the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. This phone is shaping out to be one of the most anticipated devices at the moment, and now we have the potential date of the official announcement.
According to TechGoing, Xiaomi will start to tease the phone as early as 28th of June, and the official announcement will happen on July 5th. Now, this site quotes an unknown Chinese tipster as its source, so we’re not sure how accurate this information really is.
Rumor has it that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will come equipped with a 6.6-inch curved AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, sporting a 1440 x 3220 resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
Judging from the leaked renders, we should expect a massive circular camera bump on the back of the phone, housing a primary camera with a 50MP sensor, a 48MP wide-angle lens, and a 48MP periscope lens for a telescopic camera.
On the other hand, Xiaomi and Leica announced their official partnership a couple of weeks ago, saying that the first device to bear the fruits of this collaboration will be launching in July. We should take this rumor with the healthy grain of salt but there’s a chance it might turn out correct.
Xiaomi 12 Ultra rumored specs
On the front we expect a hole-punch selfie camera positioned in the upper center of the screen, with a 20MP sensor underneath. The hardware situation should be quite obvious - the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will most likely come with the latest Qualcomm SoC - the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, coupled with 256 or 512GB of storage.
