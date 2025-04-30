Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Apple Intelligence to get Google Gemini this year, possibly alongside iOS 19

Apple Intelligence on the iPhone
After Samsung introduced Google Gemini on the Galaxy S25 phones and prior, Apple is looking to do the same as its AI features remain incomplete. Google and Apple have been in talks for about a year and CEO Sundar Pichai has just revealed that the two companies are almost ready to finalize their collaboration.

Apple, alongside its own Apple Intelligence, also offers OpenAI’s ChatGPT to power some of the AI features on the iPhone 16 series. The company initially promised a ton of new AI tools but has faced difficulty delivering them on time. As such a deal to bring Google’s Gemini to Apple devices is even more important now than ever before.

Comparing Samsung’s AI and Apple Intelligence very clearly shows that the Gemini-powered tools for the former are leagues ahead of Apple’s software. While using Gemini would lose Apple some more of its exclusivity it will also finally bring AI on the iPhone up to par with competitors.

I expect that whenever Apple finally sorts out the revamped Siri and other promised features then it will revert back to primarily using its own tools. This deal is also about offering Gemini as another option on the iPhone and not a complete replacement for existing AI features.

Video Thumbnail
All of the promised Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple

Apple is serious about AI but made the mistake of jumping on the bandwagon too soon without anything concrete to show for it. Using Google’s Gemini also lets Apple provide its users with some AI features for the time being while it works on its own set of AI tools for the future.

Google’s Gemini is currently one of the most well-known AI models on the market. Competitors include the aforementioned ChatGPT by OpenAI, Llama by Meta and the controversial Chinese AI DeepSeek. While Apple is now looking to incorporate Gemini in most markets it is still trying to secure a deal with a Chinese AI company to finally bring Apple Intelligence to China.

Pichai revealed the details about his company’s deal with Apple during ongoing court hearings about the Safari browser using Google as the default search engine. If the deal is finalized — which seems very likely — then it will probably be announced in June at Apple’s WWDC event alongside iOS 19.
