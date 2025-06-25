Samsung is taking a more realistic approach to VR than Apple did
Samsung will most likely unveil its upcoming XR (Extended Reality) headset — named Project Moohan — on September 29 this year. Unlike Apple’s approach for the Apple Vision Pro last year, however, Samsung is reportedly taking a much more realistic approach with its foray back into XR.
According to a recent report (translated source), Samsung is only considering 100,000 units for the headset’s initial launch. To put that into perspective, even the upcoming Galaxy G Fold — Samsung’s tri-foldable phone — will have at least 200,000 units made for its own limited release.
This is obviously due to the fact that the XR industry still remains a niche market. Furthermore, according to all of the news that has come in about the hardware powering it, Project Moohan will likely be quite expensive.
It might not be as expensive as the Vision Pro, which was $3,499 at launch, but it won’t be as affordable as the Meta Quest 3 or Quest 3S either.
Apple was convinced that the Vision Pro would sell out everywhere. Initially, the company thought that they would have sold a million units by the end of 2024. Now, in the middle of 2025, rough estimates point to around half a million headsets having been sold. Enterprise interest in the Vision Pro, something that Apple was heavily banking on, also dwindled soon after release.
Despite that, and that fact that Project Moohan will only come out in Korea at first, I think that Samsung’s headset has a lot of potential. If the company is able to provide an experience comparable to the Vision Pro at a lower cost, I can see the headset selling a lot better than its rival. And, obviously, it should come with support for VR games. That was a mistake that Apple made with its headset.
Naturally, as it becomes cheaper to manufacture, we’ll see more affordable successors pop up in the coming years. But whether it will be able to compete against the smart AR glasses that Meta and Apple are working on remains to be seen.
Project Moohan’s extremely limited release
Apple had lofty ambitions for Vision Pro
Project Moohan seen at Galaxy Unpacked. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Samsung has already lowered sales expectations for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 due to the foldable industry’s current state. The company has been smart enough to apply that same logic to Project Moohan.
Project Moohan has tons of potential
