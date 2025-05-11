Apple’s new master plan for AI and Siri might not reach fruition until the iPhone 19
Siri never could set an alarm properly.
“Built for Apple Intelligence” was the tag line that the company used to market the iPhone 16 series last year. But if Apple insider Mark Gurman’s claims in his newsletter Power On are accurate then we won’t see this promise be fulfilled until at least 2027.
Apple Intelligence — the suite of AI features marketed for Apple devices — has been the subject of controversy for months now. It still remains incomplete and the tools currently available to users pale in comparison to the competition. The most promising feature, a revamped and much smarter Siri digital assistant, has been delayed repeatedly as well.
However the two major Apple Intelligence developments that the company is working towards may only arrive in 2027. Gurman says that Apple wants to shift Siri to using LLMs (Large Language Models) and also wants to use newer and more powerful chips for its AI servers.
This whole situation got so bad that Apple was sued for false advertising. The company is in a panic and Apple executives say that they’re taking “intense personal accountability” for the entire ordeal. Apple is also exploring new avenues to bring some AI features to users sooner and is considering partnering with Google for the company’s flagship AI model Gemini.
All of the promised Apple Intelligence features for the iPhone 16. | Video credit — Apple
Shifting Siri to an LLM-powered version is what Apple users have been waiting for since they bought an iPhone 16. Initially the delays for this new Siri were expected to be resolved by the launch of the iPhone 17. If this actually takes as long as Gurman has said then, in my opinion, this might be the biggest blunder Apple has ever made.
Using better chips for its AI servers will theoretically result in better performance and an improved user experience but we’ll have to get the AI features first. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series and the Google Pixel 9 phones both feature a much more complete set of AI tools. Chinese competitors like Huawei and Xiaomi also feature competent AI offerings on their new phones.
2027 will also be the 20th anniversary of the iPhone and Apple apparently plans to release two new models that year. There will be the long-awaited foldable iPhone and there will reportedly be a new iPhone Pro model that is mostly glass and features no cutouts in the display.
Honestly I think most people will have forgotten about Apple Intelligence by then and will be much more interested in the new iPhone models instead.
