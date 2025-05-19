Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil

WWDC 2025 will be a much more subdued affair.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories iOS Apple Software updates
Apple WWDC 2025 logo
WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2025 is going to take place from June 9 and Apple is expected to introduce a host of new features and updates to its devices. Two new updates shared by industry insider Mark Gurman in his newsletter Power On pertain to the iOS keyboard and the Apple Pencil.

Apple has been investing in increasing its presence in the U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia, and thus wants to let its keyboard switch between English and Arabic as easily as possible. Unfortunately, the other complaints that Apple users have — like the autocorrect and certain quality of life features — are still not being addressed.

The Apple Pencil will get an update to support calligraphy on the iPad to allow users to write in the Arabic script as well. These two moves should, in theory, help the popularity of Apple’s devices in countries where Arabic is the official language.

Apple is expected to tone down this year’s WWDC in comparison to last year’s event, where the company introduced Apple Intelligence. Apple Intelligence has become a major blunder by the company, and I doubt that the executives want a repeat of the aftermath of WWDC 2024. Employees recently revealed why Apple Intelligence failed and said that the company was not going to announce incomplete features in advance from now on.

Video Thumbnail
Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16 remains incomplete. | Video credit — Apple

In addition to the Arabic updates to the iOS keyboard and the Apple Pencil, WWDC 2025 will also show off changes to the company’s software in general. Apple’s operating systems for its phones and tablets — iOS and iPadOS — are going to start looking a lot more like visionOS. The Apple Vision Pro may not have been a commercial success, but its UI design is what the company wants on all of its devices.

There are a few other exciting changes that will be announced at WWDC in June as well. Apple Intelligence for optimizing battery life, a new interface for iPad, Wi-Fi synchronization, and Vision Pro scrolling using eye tracking to name a few. The AI-powered battery optimization is reportedly going to be absolutely necessary for the upcoming iPhone 17 Air.

Some improvements and additions to Apple Intelligence are also expected, but I doubt that there will be much of substance there. Apple might announce its plans to bring Google’s flagship AI model Gemini to the iPhone, an approach taken by Samsung for its Galaxy S25 phones. However, this year’s event is likely going to be a lot more subdued.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
The OnePlus Pad 3 is coming soon; here's how you can get up to $300 worth of freebies in the US
The OnePlus Pad 3 is coming soon; here's how you can get up to $300 worth of freebies in the US
Apple’s App Store empire is under siege as the company slowly loses its grip on it
Apple’s App Store empire is under siege as the company slowly loses its grip on it
Huawei's brand-new MateBook Fold laptop has both an 18-inch and a 13-inch display
Huawei's brand-new MateBook Fold laptop has both an 18-inch and a 13-inch display
Xiaomi's 3nm Xring O1 in-house chip backed by $7 billion investment and 2,500 developers
Xiaomi's 3nm Xring O1 in-house chip backed by $7 billion investment and 2,500 developers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless