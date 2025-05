WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil

Worldwide Developers Conference

WWDC () 2025 is going to take place from June 9 and Apple is expected to introduce a host of new features and updates to its devices. Two new updates shared by industry insider Mark Gurman in his newsletter Power On pertain to the iOS keyboard and the Apple Pencil.Apple has been investing in increasing its presence in the U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia, and thus wants to let its keyboard switch between English and Arabic as easily as possible. Unfortunately, the other complaints that Apple users have — like the autocorrect and certain quality of life features — are still not being addressed.The Apple Pencil will get an update to support calligraphy on the iPad to allow users to write in the Arabic script as well. These two moves should, in theory, help the popularity of Apple’s devices in countries where Arabic is the official language.Apple is expected to tone down this year’s WWDC in comparison to last year’s event, where the company introduced Apple Intelligence has become a major blunder by the company, and I doubt that the executives want a repeat of the aftermath of WWDC 2024. Employees recently revealed why Apple Intelligence failed and said that the company was not going to announce incomplete features in advance from now on.