Upcoming Apple Vision Pro feature will make use of its excellent eye tracking

While third-party solutions like Surreal Touch exist there are no official dedicated controllers for the. This — alongside the $3,499 price tag of the headset — is one of the major reasons that thewasn’t a commercial success. Gaming makes up a majority of the use cases for VR headsets and the lack of controllers really hurt theThere have been reports that Apple is in talks with Sony to bring PSVR2 controllers to the Vision Pro . However there really hasn’t been any more news on that front since the initial leaks. I’m really hoping that Apple announces the result of that rumored collaboration at WWDC alongside introducing scrolling with your eyes.The Meta Quest 3 , as well as Meta’s other, enjoy the majority market share in the XR () industry. This is because the Quest headsets are super affordable and cater to what most VR users really want from their gear: an immersive gaming experience.New features like scrolling using your eyes are innovative and exciting but they’re not enough to sell an MR headset, especially not one as expensive as the. Apple really needs to bring dedicated controllers to its headset as well as a more affordable successor if it wants to become relevant in the XR industry.