Apple could give iPhone, iPad, Mac users a time-saving feature for faster Wi-Fi access

Apple is rumored to announce a time-saving feature for Wi-Fi use on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac at WWDC 2025.

The iPhone iOS 19 icon appears against an iPhone-esque backdrop.
So there you are in your hotel room with your iPhone, iPad, and Mac, needing to log into the hotel's Wi-Fi so you can get down to do some serious work. Currently, you would have to sign into each device separately and type in the Wi-Fi login information on each device. But the plane was late, your drive to the hotel made you car sick, and you are running hours behind schedule.

To save you some aggravation, Apple is reportedly working on a new feature that might be introduced next month during WWDC. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman writing in his weekly Power On newsletter, you'll be able to fill out the Wi-Fi access web form on one Apple device (iPhone, iPad, and Mac) and have it synced to your other Apple devices. This can save you a little time as the captive Wi-Fi access details are synced across these devices.

Examples of Wi-Fi access forms. You might be able to fill out one on your iPhone and have the completed form synced to other devices. | Image credit-StartHotspot - Apple could give iPhone, iPad, Mac users a time-saving feature for faster Wi-Fi access
Examples of Wi-Fi access forms. You might be able to fill out one on your iPhone and have the completed form synced to other devices. | Image credit-StartHotspot

If one of the devices you need during your travels is your Mac, the new feature could be very important. Since no Macs currently connect directly to a 5G network, you'll need to connect to the hotel's Wi-Fi to use your computer. If Gurman is right and the web form for your Mac is quickly filled out with this new feature, Apple will have saved you some time. If there is a problem with your hotel's Wi-Fi, you can always use the Personal Hotspot feature on your iPhone and have your Mac laptop powered by the 5G connectivity running your iPhone.

Track what&#039;s happening at WWDC using the Apple Developers app. | Image credit-PhoneArena - Apple could give iPhone, iPad, Mac users a time-saving feature for faster Wi-Fi access
Track what's happening at WWDC using the Apple Developers app. | Image credit-PhoneArena

The feature allowing iPhones, iPads, and Macs to sync captive Wi-Fi access details to the iPhone, iPad and Mac would debut on iOS 19, which is why you should pay attention during the WWDC Keynote when a preview of iOS 19 is shown by the tech giant. The Keynote will start at 10 am PDT (1 pm EDT) on June 9th.

As we get closer to June 9th, Apple will reveal where you can view the Keynote streaming live. We will pass along this information once it becomes available, but you might want to install the Apple Developer app from the App Store now. Open the app and tap on theWWDC  tab at the bottom of the screen to keep track of the latest news about this year's Apple developer conference.
