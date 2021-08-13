Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, get $200 instant credit

Poll: Would you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at $999?

Mariyan Slavov
Poll: Would you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at $999?
Samsung made headlines with the official announcement of its latest foldable phones - the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It seems that opinions are pretty polarized, and people either love these new phones or hate them with a passion.

Following their limited hands-on time with both models, my colleagues expressed a cautious positivity toward these next-gen foldable devices. It’s really hard to draw any hard conclusions without rigorously testing them first, though.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 sports some pretty decent specs, including a 6.7-inch 120Hz flexible display, water resistance (for the first time in a foldable phone), the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB of RAM, cool colors, and more.

The most interesting feature of this foldable, though, is its price. Samsung has somehow managed to lower the price compared to the original Z Flip by a whopping 30%! The Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at $999, which is exactly the starting price of an iPhone 12 Pro or a Galaxy S21+, and actually cheaper than other non-folding flagships such as the Xperia 1 III.

I’m not sure what the margins are on this model, and whether Samsung is selling at a loss but this could prove to be a turning point for foldable phones. So, this begs the question - would you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at its current price?

I want to share my thoughts on this without trying to bias you. I like the idea of a compact folding phone, I really do! But that crease is bothering me, and triggering my OCD, and I always feel kinda nervous around a flexible display (checking if my nails are properly trimmed, feather-touching the screen).

Would you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at $999?

On the other hand, I’d rather buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 than the Sony Xperia 1 III and this is coming from a Sony fan! Vote in our poll and provide us with your clever thoughts in the comments below. Is the foldable revolution finally happening?

  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

