Poll: Would you buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 at $999?

The most interesting feature of this foldable, though, is its price.

$999

Would you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at $999? Yes! It's cheaper than the iPhone 12 Pro Max... Maybe... still not sure about them foldables... Nah. The camera is not great and that crease...man! Yes! It's cheaper than the iPhone 12 Pro Max... 37.82% Maybe... still not sure about them foldables... 24.37% Nah. The camera is not great and that crease...man! 37.82%





Samsung has somehow managed to lower the price compared to the original Z Flip by a whopping 30%! The Galaxy Z Flip 3 starts at, which is exactly the starting price of an iPhone 12 Pro or a Galaxy S21+ , and actually cheaper than other non-folding flagships such as the Xperia 1 III I’m not sure what the margins are on this model, and whether Samsung is selling at a loss but this could prove to be a turning point for foldable phones. So, this begs the question - would you buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at its current price?I want to share my thoughts on this without trying to bias you. I like the idea of a compact folding phone, I really do! But that crease is bothering me, and triggering my OCD, and I always feel kinda nervous around a flexible display (checking if my nails are properly trimmed, feather-touching the screen).On the other hand, I’d rather buy the Galaxy Z Flip 3 than the Sony Xperia 1 III and this is coming from a Sony fan! Vote in our poll and provide us with your clever thoughts in the comments below. Is the foldable revolution finally happening?