Poll: LG is out, which company will replace it?

LG is out, which company will replace it? None. Apple and Samsung will feast on LG's remains OnePlus will get a big bite! Sony might get a boost... Motorola will be the new LG! Other - (Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, Huawei, TCL, Nokia) None. Apple and Samsung will feast on LG's remains 30.77% OnePlus will get a big bite! 20.51% Sony might get a boost... 12.82% Motorola will be the new LG! 12.82% Other - (Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo, Huawei, TCL, Nokia) 23.08%



Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below! I’ll miss LG, honestly. Competition is a key factor that drives innovation and keeps everyone in check. Let’s hope we won’t lose anyone else anytime soon!





Want more polls? Check these out: