LG Polls

Poll: LG is out, which company will replace it?

Mariyan Slavov
By
1
Poll: LG is dead, which company will replace it?
LG dropping out of the smartphone business was a sad story for everyone. I still remember fondly my shiny LG KF510 and the mighty LG G3. But it is what it is - LG officially halted smartphone production forever and that leaves a void that needs to be filled.

Even though LG wasn’t the biggest success in smartphones, the company still managed a 7% market share in the US in Q1 2021. That’s actually more than what Motorola, Sony, and all the others managed to pull off, so with LG gone, these percentages are up for grabs.

Which company will rise to the occasion? Most people think that the rich will become even richer - meaning Samsung and Apple will comfortably fill that void. But maybe it’s time for Sony to shine? The mobile division of the Japanese company posted its first profits in years and seems to be on the move.

What about Motorola? It’s been owned by Lenovo for quite some time now but Moto phones still kinda rule the midrange market (and below). Or maybe there’ll be some underdog seizing the opportunity?

LG is out, which company will replace it?

Vote View Result

Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below! I’ll miss LG, honestly. Competition is a key factor that drives innovation and keeps everyone in check. Let’s hope we won’t lose anyone else anytime soon!

