Poll: LG is out, which company will replace it?1
Even though LG wasn’t the biggest success in smartphones, the company still managed a 7% market share in the US in Q1 2021. That’s actually more than what Motorola, Sony, and all the others managed to pull off, so with LG gone, these percentages are up for grabs.
What about Motorola? It’s been owned by Lenovo for quite some time now but Moto phones still kinda rule the midrange market (and below). Or maybe there’ll be some underdog seizing the opportunity?
Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comment section below! I’ll miss LG, honestly. Competition is a key factor that drives innovation and keeps everyone in check. Let’s hope we won’t lose anyone else anytime soon!