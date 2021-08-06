Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View
Polls

Poll: What new features make you upgrade your phone?

Mariyan Slavov
By
2
Poll: What new features make you upgrade your phone?
Let’s face it - modern smartphones look more or less the same, and they all do pretty much the same thing. If you line up half a dozen smartphones with their displays turned off, you’ll have a hard time telling which model is which.

Whether or not this is an issue, is besides today’s topic. We were wondering, what makes people upgrade their smartphones? For the past 4-5 years phones have been steadily going toward a unification of sorts.

Almost all of the upper echelon models feature decent OLED displays now, fast chipsets - in fact, much faster than you actually need them to be, good camera systems, fast charging, the whole package!

So, what makes you go “Wow, I need to get this phone!” nowadays? Is it the state-of-the-art camera system with triple-digit zoom levels? Or maybe it’s the latest chipset that’s always faster by some strange synthetic number.

Of course, as stale as it might be right now, smartphone design is still a thing, and you can have small variations in things like materials, frame radius, the camera bump, the position of the selfie snapper, the curvature of the display, colors even.

Please, vote for you TOP priority when buying a new phone! Everyone compares their existing device with the one they want to buy, or two different phones, and we always settle for the one that has the better... fill in the blank. So, go ahead! Tell us what's your TOP priority!

What new features make you upgrade your phone?

Vote View Result


More Polls!

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The rugged Nokia XR20 5G is up for pre-order early in the US
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The rugged Nokia XR20 5G is up for pre-order early in the US
Get Paramount+ and Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Get Paramount+ and Amazon Music Unlimited for just $1 per month
Galaxy Z Flip 3 spec leak confirms high refresh rate, fast charging and more
by Anam Hamid,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3 spec leak confirms high refresh rate, fast charging and more
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others - updated August 2021
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others - updated August 2021
T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint 2G/3G/4G LTE network shutdown dates: the sunset!
by Daniel Petrov,  0
T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint 2G/3G/4G LTE network shutdown dates: the sunset!
A Huawei Mate X Rollable is in the works
by Doroteya Borisova,  3
A Huawei Mate X Rollable is in the works
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless