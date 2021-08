Poll: What new features make you upgrade your phone?

“Wow, I need to get this phone!”

Let’s face it - modern smartphones look more or less the same , and they all do pretty much the same thing. If you line up half a dozen smartphones with their displays turned off, you’ll have a hard time telling which model is which.Whether or not this is an issue, is besides today’s topic. We were wondering, what makes people upgrade their smartphones? For the past 4-5 years phones have been steadily going toward a unification of sorts.Almost all of the upper echelon models feature decent OLED displays now, fast chipsets - in fact, much faster than you actually need them to be, good camera systems, fast charging, the whole package!So, what makes you gonowadays? Is it the state-of-the-art camera system with triple-digit zoom levels? Or maybe it’s the latest chipset that’s always faster by some strange synthetic number.Of course, as stale as it might be right now, smartphone design is still a thing, and you can have small variations in things like materials, frame radius, the camera bump, the position of the selfie snapper, the curvature of the display, colors even.