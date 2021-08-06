Poll: What new features make you upgrade your phone?2
Whether or not this is an issue, is besides today’s topic. We were wondering, what makes people upgrade their smartphones? For the past 4-5 years phones have been steadily going toward a unification of sorts.
So, what makes you go “Wow, I need to get this phone!” nowadays? Is it the state-of-the-art camera system with triple-digit zoom levels? Or maybe it’s the latest chipset that’s always faster by some strange synthetic number.
Please, vote for you TOP priority when buying a new phone! Everyone compares their existing device with the one they want to buy, or two different phones, and we always settle for the one that has the better... fill in the blank. So, go ahead! Tell us what's your TOP priority!
