 Vote now: Would you buy a gaming phone as your daily driver?
Gaming phones! They’re still pretty niche, and even though with a dedicated gaming model you’re getting arguably better hardware for less money, people still steer away from these devices.

Now, there might be a few things to put a non-gamer off in a gaming phone. For one, all the aggressive elements and flashy LED lights that scream - 80s disco. On the other hand, a huge percentage of people use their phones with a case on, so that shouldn’t be a problem.

There’s also the issue with weight and bulkiness - gaming phones tend to be heavier and bulkier than the sleek “normal” flagship phones. Let’s take the Asus ROG Phone 6 as an example - it’s ten grams heavier and a centimeter taller than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the latter is not a small device.

Another issue might be the camera system, although in the ROG Phone 6 it’s pretty good and on par with modern flagship phones. All these are cons but if we take the pros into account, things start to look good for gaming phones.

The ROG Phone 6 for example (again) comes equipped with a Samsung OLED display, tuned to offer 165Hz refresh rate. The color calibration is also top notch. And speaking of notches, there aren’t any, nor are there holes in that display.

The processor is the latest one, faster than what a Galaxy S22 Ultra has to offer (not that it matters that much), the battery is bigger, and the charging is faster. And most importantly - the price is lower. So, would you buy a gaming phone as your daily driver?

Vote in our poll and share your thoughts on the subject in the comments section. Meanwhile, everyone likes to give their opinion and vote - so there are more polls in the links below.

Would you buy a gaming phone as your daily driver?

Vote View Result

