Vote now: Would you buy a gaming phone as your daily driver?



The ROG Phone 6 for example (again) comes equipped with a Samsung OLED display, tuned to offer 165Hz refresh rate. The color calibration is also top notch. And speaking of notches, there aren’t any, nor are there holes in that display.



The processor is the latest one, faster than what a Galaxy S22 Ultra has to offer (not that it matters that much), the battery is bigger, and the charging is faster. And most importantly - the price is lower. So, would you buy a gaming phone as your daily driver?



Vote in our poll and share your thoughts on the subject in the comments section. Meanwhile, everyone likes to give their opinion and vote - so there are more polls in the links below.

Would you buy a gaming phone as your daily driver? Yes No I'm not sure Other (in the comments) Yes 22.86% No 54.29% I'm not sure 20% Other (in the comments) 2.86%





