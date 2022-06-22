 Vote now: How often do you charge your phone? - PhoneArena
Vote now: How often do you charge your phone?

How often do you charge your phone?
Ah! The sensitive topic again - battery life… It’s been like this for decades now - ever since smartphones came onboard, we’ve struggled to squeeze two days out of our personal communication devices.

Smartphone manufacturers have tried all kinds of tricks to somehow balance out the imperfections of modern lithium-ion batteries (actually, the first li-ion battery dates back to the 60s), including stamina modes, external battery packs, solar charging panels… To no avail!

The most useful invention, regarding smartphone battery life, is fast charging. Without a shadow of a doubt! We can’t make these things hold more charge so let’s make them at least charge faster. This rant can go on for hours but it’s pointless. Until solid state batteries become commercially available, we have to deal with the present situation.

So, we’re wondering what’s the level of commitment that you guys have to your smartphones. How often do you charge them? Is it once a day, just before you go to bed (I guess that’s the most common scenario), or do you need to do it twice a day?

Because it’s very interesting - if people charge their phones every day anyway, there’s no point in batteries that last a day and a half, for example.If I’m certain that my phone will run out of power tomorrow afternoon, I’d charge it overnight anyway.

I know this is stretching things a bit but in reality, for most people, it better be one full day or two full days, no point of something in between. So, let’s find out if this little theory has any ground. Vote in our poll and let us know what your charging habits are.

We’ve also added the option “when the battery falls under 20%” for people who don’t normally track these things, as smartphones will notify you at this threshold.

How often do you charge your phone?

Of course, we might've missed some (obvious) points here, so don’t hesitate to point them out in the comments below.

