Vote now: Do you use split-screen mode on your phone?

Multitasking is a big topic in the smartphone world (so we learned during our previous poll), and this sparked the idea of today’s survey. The phone in my pocket has more raw CPU power than the desktop PC I built to play games ten years ago, and yeah - ten years is a long time but still - I was able to run dozens of applications and tasks simultaneously on that machine.Which makes me wonder - what’s the problem with modern smartphones? Why can’t we leave a couple of apps running full-on and switch between them? Is it the operating system? Is it battery life? Or the interface just can’t cope with such a task on a small screen.To be fair, there’s the split-screen mode on Android smartphones, and yeah - it is true multitasking where you can run two apps at the same time. In our previous poll I kind of suggested that nobody’s really using that mode but is this the case?I tried to watch a YouTube video and do something else on the bottom part of the screen but it was just too small of a space to do anything that required input. I tried different combinations - mail/chat, calendar/mail, file browser/music player but it was very hard to extract any practical benefit over just switching between the apps.It’s also worth noting that my multitasking endeavors with foldable phones are very limited - maybe on an 8-incher with this square aspect ratio things would look different. But back to the question - do you use split-screen on your phone on a regular basis? Vote in our poll and share your thoughts in the comments.