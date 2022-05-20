T-Mobile and Metro can already hook you up with a free (or dirt-cheap) Moto G 5G (2022)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
For a company consistently ranked outside of the world's top five smartphone vendors, Lenovo-owned Motorola has sure been getting a lot of attention lately with its extensive family of competitively priced mid-rangers and a potentially exciting flagship comeback story.
Granted, a large chunk of this attention comes from the US, a market where the Moto brand is surpassed only by Apple and Samsung after LG's retirement. Naturally, that's also where some of the best deals on the most interesting Motorola handsets can be found, including $50 discounts for unlocked G Stylus (2022), G Stylus 5G (2022), and G 5G (2022) variants with no strings attached.
Formally unveiled roughly a month ago alongside its pen-wielding cousin, the Moto G 5G (2022) only went on sale stateside yesterday, fetching the aforementioned discount from a $399.99 list price right off the bat while also going all the way down to... $0 at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile.
That's right, the nation-leading "Un-carrier" (and its top prepaid subsidiary) are prepared to give you this non-stylus-supporting 6.5-inch mid-ranger for free... under certain conditions.
We're not talking anything too restrictive, inconvenient, or even out of the ordinary for these types of carrier promotions, with Magenta requiring a new line of wireless service and a monthly payment plan and Metro asking you to port in an existing phone number from a different mobile network operator.
That's pretty straightforward and easy to claim, but perhaps the most unexpected thing is how much T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile will charge you for the hot new Moto G 5G (2022) if you don't want (or can't) meet those requirements.
This particular version of the MediaTek Dimensity 700-powered device is considerably cheaper than an unlocked model to begin with, at $222 and $229.99 respectively, which makes sense given that it packs 4 gigs of RAM and 64 gigs of internal storage space as opposed to a 6GB memory count and a whopping 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.
Still, the bang for buck factor is arguably strong with this one too considering the rest of the specifications are unchanged, including a 5,000mAh battery purportedly capable of lasting up to two days on a single charge, 90Hz screen refresh rate technology, a good old fashioned headphone jack, microSD support, and a primary 50MP rear-facing camera.
Things that are NOT allowed: