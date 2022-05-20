T-Mobile and Metro can already hook you up with a free (or dirt-cheap) Moto G 5G (2022)









Moto G 5G (2022) 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Moonlight Gray $9 off (100%) $0 /mo $9 25 Buy at T-Mobile





That's right, the nation-leading "Un-carrier" (and its top prepaid subsidiary) are prepared to give you this non-stylus-supporting 6.5-inch mid-ranger for free... under certain conditions.





We're not talking anything too restrictive, inconvenient, or even out of the ordinary for these types of carrier promotions, with Magenta requiring a new line of wireless service and a monthly payment plan and Metro asking you to port in an existing phone number from a different mobile network operator.





That's pretty straightforward and easy to claim, but perhaps the most unexpected thing is how much T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile will charge you for the hot new Moto G 5G (2022) if you don't want (or can't) meet those requirements.





This particular version of the MediaTek Dimensity 700-powered device is considerably cheaper than an unlocked model to begin with, at $222 and $229.99 respectively, which makes sense given that it packs 4 gigs of RAM and 64 gigs of internal storage space as opposed to a 6GB memory count and a whopping 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.





Still, the bang for buck factor is arguably strong with this one too considering the rest of the specifications are unchanged, including a 5,000mAh battery purportedly capable of lasting up to two days on a single charge, 90Hz screen refresh rate technology, a good old fashioned headphone jack, microSD support, and a primary 50MP rear-facing camera.