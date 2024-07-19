With the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google might be targeting new markets
Up Next:
Just recently, Google showed the Pixel 9 Pro and then teased its upcoming foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with a new video. After showing it off on social media and its website, it looks like Google plans to take the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to more markets, unlike the original, which was only available in four countries.
The original Pixel Fold was only available in the US, the UK, Germany, and Japan. However, based on where the teaser on the Google Store was shared, it looks like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might be expanding its reach to 10 countries this time around.
The second-generation foldable is called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, not the Pixel Fold 2, as previously expected. The new model is said to be 2mm slimmer than the original, with slimmer bezels and a less noticeable crease. Plus, the inner selfie camera has been relocated to the corner of the screen.
The Pixel 9 series is set to make its official debut at the upcoming Made by Google event on August 13. This new lineup will feature four devices: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
It's great to see Google increasing availability for its next foldable. The foldable phone market is getting more and more crowded, with players like Samsung, Xiaomi, Honor, OnePlus, and Huawei all being part of it. If Google wants to stay competitive, making its devices more widely available is a smart move.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold could be hitting shelves in more countries
The original Pixel Fold was only available in the US, the UK, Germany, and Japan. However, based on where the teaser on the Google Store was shared, it looks like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might be expanding its reach to 10 countries this time around.
Even though Google is expanding into Asia, Europe, and North America, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might not reach all 23 countries where Pixel phones are currently available. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold could make it to:
- US
- UK
- Canada
- Australia
- Denmark
- Germany
- France
- Japan
- Singapore
- Taiwan
The second-generation foldable is called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, not the Pixel Fold 2, as previously expected. The new model is said to be 2mm slimmer than the original, with slimmer bezels and a less noticeable crease. Plus, the inner selfie camera has been relocated to the corner of the screen.
Video credit – Google
More on the camera front, three out of the five cameras on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold are rumored to have smaller sensors compared to last year's model. The new foldable is also expected to include a 4,560mAh battery made up of two packs – one with 1,183mAh and the other with 3,377mAh – working together, which is a common setup for foldables.
The Pixel 9 series is set to make its official debut at the upcoming Made by Google event on August 13. This new lineup will feature four devices: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
It's great to see Google increasing availability for its next foldable. The foldable phone market is getting more and more crowded, with players like Samsung, Xiaomi, Honor, OnePlus, and Huawei all being part of it. If Google wants to stay competitive, making its devices more widely available is a smart move.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: