Leaked Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold may carry the best camera on a foldable phone

Yes, not a Pixel 9 Fold, but rather a big, hulking Pixel 9 Pro Fold, denoting its belonging to the 9-series of Google's Pixel phones, so that it doesn't stick out like the inaugural Fold of last year.





While all three Pixel 9 phones leaked out and were even compared on video to the Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, or the iPhone, it's the foldable model that has been hiding in plain sight. Until now, that is, when SlashLeaks posted it found in the NCC's certification database in the flesh and next to a ruler.









The phone is evidently donning a larger screen than the original Pixel Fold before it. According to the ruler next to it, its dimensions have grown in one direction and seem to have shrunk in another. The height is about half an inch taller than the 5.50 x 6.25 x 0.23 inches (139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8 mm) of the Pixel Fold, but the width of the phone when opened seems to be almost the same as the height, bringing its shape closer to a square.





This presupposes a new display ratio of the 7.6-inch panel that the first foldable Pixel commands, or a larger screen, depending on how thin the bezels are compared to its predecessor. The NCC database also listed the somewhat disappointing battery size of 4560 mAh, consisting of two packs - 1183mAh and 3377mAh - working in tandem, as on most foldables. The current Pixel Fold comes with a 4821 mAh, so that display better be of a newer, more efficient OLED generation, together with its Tensor G4 chipset.





The other interesting take from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold prototype pictures here is the complex camera island, whose elaborate sensor and lens systems span on two rows, hinting that Google is brewing something special in the photography department.





Pixel 9 Pro Fold will become the There is clearly a periscope zoom lens, but also one extra lens that is not present on the OG Fold, so we can't wait to see if theFold will become the foldable phone with the best camera out there, an Achilles heel of this type of bendy handsets compared to their "rigid" brethren.