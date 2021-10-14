Will the Google Pixel Fold usher in a folding phone renaissance?

The year is 2018. A Chinese display manufacturer we had never heard of announced something so exciting, that it still managed to capture the tech world's attention – the Royole FlexPai. A smartphone that can fold and unfold like a book, featuring a large, flexible 7.8-inch AMOLED display. Was this the future?

Keep in mind, though, that it's not certain whether the Pixel Fold will make an appearance during this event. We only have rumors and speculations to rely on, for now.



Google Pixel Fold features we want to see



When it comes to folding phones, Google has some serious competition in the face of Samsung. In order for the Google Pixel Fold to make a splash, rival or even surpass the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in popularity and sales, it will at the very least need to have equal or better features to offer.



We know the Pixel Fold will come with



The Galaxy Z Fold 3 already offers split screen multitasking with up to 3 apps at a time, with more in popup windows, it has S Pen stylus support with its own set of unique features, you can enable a dock for your apps or even connect the phone to a monitor and get a full blown Windows-like desktop experience with Samsung Dex.







Will the Google Pixel Fold have its own rich feature set to rival the Z Fold 3, or even offer more? We should hope so.



But indeed, the Pixel Fold's competition is fierce, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is currently the indisputable king of feature-rich folding smartphones. Will Google be able to threaten its folding phone market dominance on the very first try? It would seem like a long shot for most anyone else, but this is Google we're talking about after all.



There's another reason to be excited for the Google Pixel Fold

Now that Samsung's taken over the folding phone market and made foldables mainstream, once another smartphone giant – Google – releases its own folding phone, there's a great chance that others will finally follow. At least if Google's product is also as successful as Samsung's.



As we mentioned,



All they may need to finally release a product is proof that there's a future in foldable phones, and whether that's the case or not may now be in the hands of Google.



The more the folding phone market grows, the greater the competition will be in it. The greater the competition – the better and cheaper folding phones for us, the consumers.



